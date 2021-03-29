Famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik wishes Happy Holi in his own special way

Well known sand artist from Odisha Sudarsan Pattnaik who is famous for his impeccable work, wished everyone on the auspicious occasion of Holi in his own special way. With the coronavirus outbreak, this year Holi will be a little different and a little less grand as compared to the previous years and Pattnaik’s wish captured that essence perfectly.

He took to his Twitter account to share a picture of his sand art made on a beach in Odisha. The piece showed two people getting ready to indulge in the festival of colours while wearing face masks, which are essential to keep coronavirus at bay. His artwork also featured splashes of colours in the background and bowls full of beautiful vibrant colours in the front.

With the colours, he also wrote the message, “Happy Holi,” and “Stay Safe Play Safe,” on the now-viral sand art. Pattnaik shared the image of his Holi artwork on social media with the caption, “#HappyHoli, Let the colors of Holi spread the message of health and happiness. My Sand Art with message ‘Stay Safe, Play Safe’ at Puri beach in Odisha. (sic).”

The post garnered a lot of attention once it was shared. In only a few hours of being posted, it had over 2.6k likes and lots of comments wishing the artist a very happy Holi.

Pattnaik is known to make awe-generating art work related to everything that is trending in the world. From sending his best wishes to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the form of his sand art to making a never-seen-before 'Get Well Soon' message with sand for Sourav Ganguly when he underwent angioplasty in January 2021, Pattnaik has been garnering a lot of attention with his work.

The festival Holi is all about getting together with family and enjoying that time while gorging on delicious food, you can still do that but will have to follow the social distancing protocols and all the safety measures. Various states have implied some rules especially for Holi, please make sure you read them before stepping out of your house.

