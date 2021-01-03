e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
'Get well soon Dada': Sudarsan Pattnaik wishes Sourav Ganguly a speedy recovery with stunning sand art

“He will be back soon, roaring! Best of The Wishes with him,” wrote a Twitter user while commenting on the post created by Sudarsan Pattnaik for Sourav Ganguly.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 09:25 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sourav Ganguly was admitted after he complained of chest pain.
Sourav Ganguly was admitted after he complained of chest pain.
         

Former India cricket captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly underwent angioplasty on January 2 after he complained of chest pain. His colleagues, fans, and followers took to social media platforms to pour in their wishes for his speedy recovery. Among them is award-winning sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik. He took to Twitter to share an image of an art he created for Ganguly.

“Get well soon DADA !! We pray for your speedy recovery. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha ,” he wrote and shared the image.

Since being shared, the post has gathered close to 24,000 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Besides praising Pattnaik’s artwork, many also wished for Ganguly’s speedy recovery.

“He will be back soon, roaring! Best wishes for him,” wrote a Twitter user. “What an amazing talent! Such beautiful sand art,” praised another. “Unbelievable work, get well soon Dada,” said a third.

“Sourav Ganguly suffered from chest discomfort while doing tread mill at his home gym. He had family history of IHD OE Ischemic heart disease. When he came to the hospital at 1pm, his pulse was 70/min, BP 130/80 mm of Hg and other clinical parameters were within normal limits. His ECG showed hyper acute ST segment elevation in inferior leads and lateral leads,” said the medical bulletin of Woodlands Hospital.

