Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi 2023: Date, shubh muhurat, rituals, significance and more

Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi, an auspicious Hindu festival, is just around the corner. On this day, people fast and honour Lord Ganesha, the remover of all obstacles. In the Hindu calendar, there are two Chaturthi tithis for each lunar month. Sankashti Chaturthi is observed after Purnimasi, or the full moon, during Krishna Paksha, and Vinayaka Chaturthi is observed after Amavasya, or the new moon, during Shukla Paksha. During this auspicious occasion, people observe fasting and engage in prayer rituals. Each Sankashti Chaturthi has a unique name, narrative and sacred significance. This month, Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi falls in the Krishna Paksha of Margashirsha month. From date to auspicious timings, check out all details inside.

When is Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi 2023: Date and timings

This year the auspicious occasion of Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi will be observed on Thursday, November 30. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings and shubh muhurat to perform the puja rituals are as follows:

Moonrise on Sankashti Day - 08:16 PM

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 02:24 PM on Nov 30, 2023

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 03:31 PM on Dec 01, 2023

Significance of Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi

Sankasthi Chaturthi has its own significance in the Hindu religion as it is dedicated to the worship of Lord Ganesha. The son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, Lord Ganesha is also known as Pratham Pujya. He is the most worshipped of all the gods. Before any pooja, yajna, hawan or other religious activity, Lord Ganpati and Goddess Laxmi are always worshipped. On the auspicious day of Sankashti Chaturthi, devotees honour the Shiva Peetha and the Maha Ganapati avatar of Lord Ganpati.

Fasting on this day each month is believed to bring good fortune, happiness and prosperity to devotees, as well as protection from all life's adversities by Lord Ganesha. As the one who removes problems from life, Lord Ganesha is known to remove obstacles from the lives of his devotees. No auspicious deed is done without worshipping Ganpati Ji; this includes arranging marriages and engagements as well as performing puja ceremonies.

Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi rituals

Devotees are advised to get up early, take a holy bath and wear clean clothes. Set up an idol of Lord Ganesha and perform a purification ritual with panchamrit (a mixture of milk, curd, sugar, honey and ghee). Light a lamp, mark the forehead with kumkum and offer sweets (laddoos and modaks) and yellow vermilion to Lord Ganesha. Don't forget to bring durva grass, the favored herb of the Lord, as a part of the offering. Recite the Bindayak Katha (Lord Ganesh Katha) and conduct an aarti ceremony to express reverence to the deity. Visit the temple where devotees can offer laddoos and modaks to Lord Ganesha.

