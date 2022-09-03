Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Many benefits of Ukadiche Modak; know how to make it

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha and the festivities extend to 10 days during which it is believed that Ganpati comes to Earth to bless his devotees. This year the celebrations started on August 31 and will conclude on September 9. To welcome his stay, a variety of sweet and savoury dishes are prepared during Ganeshotsav among which modak, Ganesha's favourite food, is most popular. A bhog with 21 types of modaks is typically offered to Lord Ganesha on the occasion. (Also read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 5 unique modak recipes to enjoy during the festival)

Modaks are prepared in a variety of ways, while some are steamed, others are fried. One of its most traditional forms is its steamed variety Ukadiche Modak which is prepared with rice flour or wheat flour and stuffed with grated coconut, dry fruits and jaggery. The simple preparation is not just delicious to eat but offers many health benefits.

Shivani Bavalekar Senior Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, Vashi in an interview with HT Digital shared health benefits of Ukadiche Modak.

* Ukadiche Modak can boost your iron levels due to the presence of jaggery and helps maintain the hemoglobin level.

* Ukadiche Modak is good for your bowel movement and helps to get rid of constipation, as it contains ghee which helps in rebuilding the intestinal lining and elimination of toxins.

* Coconut in Ukadiche Modak contains sterol which helps to reduce LDL and improves HDL.

* Medium chain Tri glyceride in coconut used in Ukadiche Modak helps to maintain heart health.

* Modak also helps to boost immunity as it contains jaggery, is rich in saturated fats, vitamins and minerals.

* Ukadiche Modak can be a healthy food during pregnancy as it has good amount of iron, magnesium and healthy fats.

Here's a recipe of Ukadiche Modak you can try by Chef Pankaj Bhadouria

Ukadiche Modak

Preparation Time: 30 minutes

Cooking Time: 40 minutes

Ingredients:

For The Outer Modak Covering:

1 cup

1 ½ cups water

1 teaspoon Ghee

¼ teaspoon salt

For Filling :

1 cup fresh grated coconut

1 grated jaggery

1 teaspoon cardamom powder

¼ tsp nutmeg powder

1 tsp poppy seeds

1 teaspoon Ghee

Method:

- Heat ghee in a pan. Add the poppy seeds.

- Then add grated fresh coconut, jaggery. Mix well and cook this coconut-jaggery mixture on a low flame and cook this mixture for 7 to 9 minutes till the moisture from the jaggery begins to dry.

- Switch off the flame. Add the cardamom powder and grated nutmeg.

- Keep the filling aside to cool.

Making Rice Flour Dough:

- In a pan add water, oil or ghee and salt and bring to a boil.

- Reduce the flame and add the rice flour gradually. Quickly stir and mix the flour with the water. Stir till all the rice flour is mixed with the water.

- Switch off the flame. Cover and set aside for 10 minutes.

- Now take the dough in a large plate and knead to dough till smoot and supple.

- If you feel the dough looks dense or hard or dry, then just add a few teaspoons of warm water and continue to knead.

- Make small balls from the dough. Roll the balls till smooth in your palms.

- Take a ball and flatten it with your fingers to a round disc or a shallow bowl shape. You can apply ghee or oil in your palms while flattening. Place the sweet filling in the center.

- Bring together all the edges and join them. Remove the extra portion of the dough from the top, if any. Shape and taper the top of the modak with your fingers.

- Grease the steamer with a bit of ghee or oil.

- Place the shaped modak in the greased pan with some space between them.

- The water should be hot or boiling when you place the modak in the streamer. Cover the pan and steam modak for 10 to 15 minutes on a medium-low flame.

- Once the ukadiche modak are steamed, drizzle a little saffron milk. Modaks are ready.

