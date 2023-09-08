Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Date, shubh muhurat, history, significance and all you need to know about Ganeshotsav

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: The auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner. It is one of the most popular Hindu festivals celebrated in India and is also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Ganeshotsav. It is dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and the god of knowledge, wealth and new beginnings. It usually takes place between August and September, during the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. The festival is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm across the country, especially in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Date, shubh muhurat, history, significance and more (ANI)

It is believed that Lord Ganesha was born on this day. Representing auspiciousness, wisdom, prosperity and good fortune, Lord Ganesha is worshipped in almost every home before any puja or ritual. From the date to the history, here is everything you need to know about this significant Hindu festival. (Also read: September festivals full list: Janmashtami to Ganesh Chaturthi; a look at the upcoming Hindu festivals )

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 date and shubh muhurat

According to the Drik Panchang, a 10-day festival of Vinayak Chaturdashi 2023 will begin at 12:39 pm on Monday, September 18 and end at 20:43 pm on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. In addition, the Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat will begin at 11:01 am and continue till 01:28 pm. The duration of the same will be 02 hours and 27 minutes.

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 12:39 pm on September 18, 2023

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 01:43 pm on September 19, 2023

Ganesh Chaturthi history

Lord Ganesh is believed to be the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati based on Hindu mythology. According to legend, when Lord Shiva was enraged, he cut off Lord Ganesh's head and replaced it with an elephant's head to comfort the grieving Goddess Parvati. Lord Ganesh is therefore always depicted with an elephant's head, a muscular torso and four arms. Lord Ganesh, also known as Ekdanta, Lambodara and a variety of other names, is worshipped for changing people's fortunes and removing disasters and obstacles from their path.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

At the beginning of the festival, Ganesha statues are placed on raised platforms in homes or in elaborately decorated outdoor tents. Pranapratishtha, a rite to bring the idols to life, is the first step in worship. This is followed by shhodashopachara, or the 16 ways of expressing worship. While the idols are being smeared with red sandalwood paste and yellow and red flowers, the Ganesh Upanishad and other Vedic hymns are being chanted.

Additionally provided are coconut, jaggery, and 21 modaks, a sweet dumpling that is thought to be Ganesha's favorite dish. At the end of the festival, huge processions of idols are taken to nearby rivers, accompanied by drumming, devotional singing and dancing. As part of a ritual, they are immersed, representing Ganesha's return to Mount Kailas, the home of his parents, Shiva and Parvati.

Ganesh Chaturthi significance

This festival holds great cultural and religious importance as devotees across India and beyond come together to worship Lord Ganesha, seek his blessings for success and removal of obstacles. People who worship to Ganesha are said to be able to fulfil their ambitions and goals. Ganesh Chaturthi's main message is that those who pray to him will be absolved of their sins and led toward a life of wisdom and knowledge. The event has been observed historically since the reign of King Shivaji. Lokmanya Tilak transformed Ganesh Chaturthi from a private celebration into a major public holiday where people from all castes of society could gather, pray and be together during India's War of Independence. Ganesh Chaturthi fosters community bonding, spiritual devotion, and a renewed sense of hope for a brighter future.

