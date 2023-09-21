Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Devotees throng Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai; Watch livestream, stars who visited to offer prayers

Ganesh Chaturthi festivities are going on in full swing across the country to mark the 10-day auspicious festival dedicated to Ganpati Bappa. Ganesh Chaturthi began on September 19 and will end with Ganesh Visarjan on September 28. During the Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees bring idols of Ganpati Bappa home and huge pandals are built across the country. People throng these pandals to pray to Lord Ganpati and seek his blessings. In Maharashtra, where the festival is celebrated on a large scale, Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja is frequented by devotees. From celebrities to politicians, people visit the Lalbaugcha Raja to offer their prayers. This year too, huge crowds gather every day to witness Lord Ganesha's idol. Scroll ahead to find out where you can watch the livestream of Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja and check out all the celebrities who have visited the pandal. Devotees, including celebrities, thronged the Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2023. (YouTube)

Where to watch the Live Stream for Lalbaugcha Raja 2023

The official site of Lalbaugcha Raja shared the YouTube link for watching the live darshan of Lord Ganpati at Lalbaug in Mumbai. Check out the livestream here.

Stars who visited Lalbaugcha Raja to offer prayers

ANI shared a video of Vicky Kaushal offering prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai on X. The clip shows Vicky seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha while offering prayers. The star's parents accompanied him for the auspicious occasion.

Varun Dhawan visited Lalbaugcha Raja to offer prayers on the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi. The paparazzi pages shared a video of Varun seeking blessing from Lord Ganesha, greeting the media, and presenting bhog and offerings.

Kartik Aaryan visited Lalbaugcha Raja on the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi. Videos of him seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha at the famous pandal made it to social media.

Neil Nitin Mukesh also visited with his loved ones to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. A video of the star saying 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' made it to social media. Check it out below.

Meanwhile, earlier, Lalbaugcha Raja Secretary, Sudhir Sitaram Salvi told ANI how the Mumbai police and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation are working to allow devotees to offer their prayers. "Devotees from all over the country come for the darshan of Lord Ganesh at Lalbaugcha Raja. We are trying that everyone can offer prayers to Lord Ganesha. Mumbai Police & Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation are working with us," he said.

About Ganesh Chaturthi and Lalbaugcha Raja

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates Lord Ganesha's birth anniversary. Also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, the festival lasts ten days and is observed every year on the Chaturthi tithi of Shukla Paksha.

Meanwhile, Lalbaugcha Raja today holds a special place in the hearts of Mumbaikars. It has become an integral part of the city's cultural and religious landscape. Its tradition dates back to 1934 when the first idol was installed by the Lalbaug Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal after which it became an iconic symbol of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai.