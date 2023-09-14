Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Know rituals, puja samagri, Ganesh aarti, citywise shubh muhurat, dos and don'ts, and more

Devotees of Lord Ganesha are gearing up to celebrate the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with much pomp. This year, it falls on September 19, Tuesday. Ganesh Visarjan is on September 28, Thursday. The festival, also known as Ganesh Utsav or Ganeshotsav, marks the birth of Lord Ganesha and lasts for ten days. It is observed every year on the Chaturthi tithi of Shukla Paksha. It is believed that during these ten days, Lord Ganesha visits his devotees and blesses them. Ganesh Utsav ends with Ganesh Visarjan or Anant Chaturdashi. On this day, devotees immerse the idols of Lord Ganesha in water bodies. Hindu mythology says that Lord Ganesha returns to Mount Kailash to his parents, Lord Shiva and Paravati, on Visarjan day. If you are celebrating the festival with your loved ones, you should know about the rituals, puja samagri, Ganesh aarti, citywise shubh muhurat, dos and don'ts, and more. Scroll through to find out.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Rituals:

Know Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 rituals, puja samagri, Ganesh aarti, citywise shubh muhurat, and dos and don'ts. (HT Photo)

There are four main rituals during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. They are namely Avahana or Pran Pratishtha, Shodashopachara, Ganesh Uttar Puja, and Ganpati Visarjan. The Avahana or Pran Pratishtha ritual is done to sanctify Lord Ganesha's idol, during which devotees perform Deep-Prajwalan, take Sankalpa, and recite mantras. Then, Lord Ganesha's idol is placed in the pandal, temple or home.

During the Shodashopachara rituals, devotees first wash Lord Ganesha's feet, give the idol a bath with milk, ghee, honey, curd, and sugar, offer fresh flowers, akshata, sindoor and Chandan, and lastly, apply sandalwood tilak to the Ganpati idol.

Meanwhile, the Ganesh Uttar Puja is performed during Visarjan. It is a farewell ritual performed on the 10th day of the festival. As for Ganpati Visarjan, it is the last ritual of Ganesh Chaturthi, where the Ganesha idol is immersed in water as people chant - Ganapati Bappa Morya, Purchya Varshi Laukariya.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Puja Samagri:

To worship Lord Ganesha during the Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees need ghee, diya, flowers, akshat, roli, red cloth, sweets (like Modak), fruits, Ganga jal, Panchamrit, cardamom, clove, coconut, and Supari to perform the puja. One should also recite Ganesh Mantra and read Ganesha Chalisa during the festival.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Ganesh Aarti:

According to Drik Panchang, this is Ganesh Aarti devotees should perform during Ganesh Chaturthi --

Jai Gaṇesh, Jai Gaṇesh, Jai Gaṇesh Deva.

Mata Jaaki Parvati, Pita Mahadeva X2

Ekadant Dayaavant, Chaar Bhujadhari.

Maathe Par Tilak Sohe, Muse Ki Savari X2

(Maathe Par Sindur Sohe, Muse Ki Savari)

Paan Chadhe Phool Chadhe, Aur Chadhe Meva.

(Har Chadhe, Phool Chadhe, Aur Chadhe Meva.)

Laḍuan Ka Bhog Lage, Sant Karen Seva X2

Jai Gaṇesh, Jai Gaṇesh, Jai Gaṇesh Deva.

Mata Jaki Parvati, Pita Mahadeva X2

Andhe Ko Aankh Det, Kodhin Ko Kaya.

Banjhan Ko Putra Det, Nirdhan Ko Maya X2

'Sura' Shyaam Sharaṇ Aae, Saphal Kije Seva.

Mata Jaki Parvati, Pita Mahadeva X2

(Dinan Ki Laj Rakho, Shambhu Sutavari

Kamana Ko Purṇ Karo, Jag Balihari X2

Jai Gaṇesh, Jai Gaṇesh, Jai Gaṇesh Deva.

Mata Jaki Parvati, Pita Mahadeva X2

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Citywise Shubh Muhurat:

From 11:15 am to 01:41 pm, Pune

From 11:01 am to 01:28 pm, New Delhi

From 10:50 am to 01:16 pm, Chennai

From 11:07 am to 01:34 pm, Jaipur

From 10:57 am to 01:23 pm, Hyderabad

From 11:02 am 01:29 pm, Gurugram

From 11:03 am to 01:30 pm, Chandigarh

From 10:17 am to 12:44 pm, Kolkata

From 11:19 am to 01:43 pm, Mumbai

From 11:01 am to 01:26 pm, Bengaluru

From 11:20 am to 01:43 pm, Ahmedabad

From 11:01 am to 01:28 pm, Noida

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Dos and Don'ts:

Here are some dos and don'ts one should follow during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations:

1) Devotees should take Lord Ganesha's idol home for 1, 3, 7, or 10 days and place the ideal on a clean, decorated platform.

2) Thoroughly clean your house and take a bath before bringing Lord Ganesha home.

3) Devotees should prepare 'sattvik' food during Ganesh Chaturthi and offer it to the Ganpati idol first, before consuming it.

4) Avoid consuming onion and garlic after Ganpati sthapna whether it is for prasad or household consumption.

5) Avoid consuming any meat and alcohol during the 10-day festival.

6) Do not close the main door of the house while installing Lord Ganesha's idol or at the time of immersing him.