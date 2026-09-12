Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: When is Ganeshotsav? Correct date, sthapana time, shubh muhurat, city wise timings and more

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: The auspicious Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Ganeshotsav, is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesh. On this day, Hindus worship Lord Ganesh and pray for the blessings of prosperity. Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune, was born during the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month.

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Ganeshotsav is a ten-day festival that ends on Anant Chaturdashi, also known as Ganesh Visarjan day. On this day, devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh in a water body after street processions. Here's everything you need to know about the date, muhurat, and more:

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: When is the festival?

According to Drik Panchang, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Monday, September 14. Ganesha Visarjan is on Friday, September 25.

The festival begins with Ganpati Sthapana, when devotees install an idol of Lord Ganesha and perform rituals, including prayers and aarti. Flowers, incense, diyas and sweets are also offered to the deity. It ends with Ganesh Visarjan.

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A first look at Chinchpokalicha Chintamani ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Mumbai.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Shubh muhurat

{{^usCountry}} Ganesh Puja is preferred during Madhyahna as it is believed that Lord Ganesh was born during Madhyahna Kala. It is equivalent to midday according to the Hindu division of the day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ganesh Puja is preferred during Madhyahna as it is believed that Lord Ganesh was born during Madhyahna Kala. It is equivalent to midday according to the Hindu division of the day. {{/usCountry}}

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Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat - 11:02 AM to 1:31 PM

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Time to avoid moon sighting - 9:06 AM to 8:04 PM

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 7:06 AM on September 14

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 7:44 AM on September 15

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: City wise muhurat

11:16 AM to 1:44 PM - Pune

11:02 AM to 1:31 PM - New Delhi

10:51 AM to 1:18 PM - Chennai

11:08 AM to 1:36 PM - Jaipur

10:58 AM to 1:25 PM - Hyderabad

11:03 AM to 1:31 PM - Gurgaon

11:04 AM to 1:33 PM - Chandigarh

10:18 AM to 12:46 PM - Kolkata

11:20 AM to 1:48 PM - Mumbai

11:02 AM to 1:28 PM - Bengaluru

11:21 AM to 1:49 PM - Ahmedabad

11:02 AM to 1:30 PM - Noida

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Celebrations

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The Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations last 10 days and traditionally begin with the installation of Lord Ganesha's idol. This is followed by prayers, Prana Pratishtha, aarti, and offerings. Devotees offer fruits, flowers, Durva grass, incense, and sweets to Lord Ganesha, especially modak.

Families also bring Lord Ganesha, lovingly called Bappa, home and worship him for 10 days. Communities also set up pandals across cities and towns. These public celebrations often include devotional programmes, cultural events, music performances, food, and social initiatives.