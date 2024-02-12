Ganesha Jayanti 2024: Date, significance, puja muhurat, rituals and all you need to know about the auspicious occasion

Ganesha Jayanti 2024: As the birth date of Lord Ganesha, Ganesh Jayanti is considered by Hindus to be one of the most auspicious days. On the fourth day of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Magh, Lord Ganesh, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, is said to have been born. The day or Tithi is known as Magh Shukla Chaturthi or Magh Vinayak Chaturthi. Maharashtra and the Konkan coast are the main places where Ganesha Jayanti is celebrated throughout the month of Magha. It is believed that Lord Ganesha grants all wishes to people who worship him or fast on this day and they also receive his blessings. From puja muhurat to rituals, scroll down to know more about this auspicious occasion. (Also read: Basant Panchami 2024: Date, timing, history, significance and rituals of the festival) Ganesha Jayanti, an auspicious Hindu festival will be observed on February 13.(HT Photo/Satish Bate)

Ganesha Jayanti 2024: Date and timings

This year the auspicious Hindu festival of Ganesha Jayanti will be observed will great pomp and enthusiasm on Tuesday, February 13. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings and puja muhurat are as follows:

Ganesha Jayanti puja muhurat - 11:29 AM to 01:42 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 14 Mins

On the previous day time to avoid moon sighting - 05:44 PM to 08:58 PM, February 12

Duration - 03 Hours 14 Mins

Time to avoid moon sighting - 09:18 AM to 10:04 PM

Duration - 12 Hours 46 Mins

Chaturthi tithi begins - 05:44 PM on February 12, 2024

Chaturthi tithi ends - 02:41 PM on February 13, 2024

Significance of Ganesha Jayanti

Ganesha Jayanti also known as Magha Shukla Chaturthi is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, a popular deity who is considered to be the remover of obstacles and the god of starts and knowledge. Devotees from across India and beyond offer prayers, perform rituals and ask Lord Ganesha for blessings such as prosperity, success and the removal of obstacles in their endeavours. It's a time for introspection, prayer and seeking celestial guidance; it also marks the beginning of new endeavours and the path to enlightenment and fulfilment.

Ganesha Jayanti rituals

-Early in the morning, devotees clean their homes and take a holy bath.

-They bathe, change into clean clothes and begin the Lord Ganesha worship procedures.

-As a sign of Bapa, an idol or picture of Lord Ganesha is placed in a room.

- Next, the powdered sindoor and turmeric are applied.

-Cowdung is also offered as a revered form of worship to Lord Ganesha.

-On Til, a special meal is prepared and offered to Lord Ganesha. It is then shared among the devotees.

-Individuals fast during the day and then eat during the tithi period.