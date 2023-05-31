Global Day of Parents 2023: Date, history, significance and all you need to know

The Global Day of Parents is a special observance that recognizes the critical role parents play in the lives of their children and the well-being of society as a whole. Celebrated on June 1st each year, this day serves as an opportunity to honour and appreciate the dedication, love, and sacrifices of parents worldwide. It is a time to reflect on the importance of parenting and to promote the well-being of families, emphasizing the significance of parental guidance in nurturing the next generation. On this day, let us acknowledge and celebrate the profound impact parents have on shaping the future and creating a better world for all. From history to significance, here is all you need to know. (Also read: Concerned about your child's mental health? Understand this for better parenting )

History of Global Day of Parents

Celebrate parents worldwide on the Global Day of Parents, recognizing their vital role in nurturing children and promoting family well-being.(Keshav Singh/HT)

The inception of the Global Day of Parents can be traced back to 1983 when the Economic and Social Council and the Commission for Social Development called upon the Secretary-General to prioritize family-related issues. Subsequently, in 1989, the United Nations General Assembly declared 1994 as the International Year of the Family, highlighting the significance of families. Finally, in 2012, June 1 was officially designated as the Global Day of Parents through a proclamation by the General Assembly. The inaugural observance of the Global Day of Parents took place in 2013, marking a significant milestone in recognizing and celebrating the role of parents worldwide.

Global Day of Parents significance

The Global Day of Parents holds immense significance as it recognizes and honours the vital role of parents in raising children and shaping society. It serves as a platform to promote and advocate for the well-being of families and emphasizes the importance of parental guidance in nurturing the next generation. This observance highlights the love, sacrifices, and dedication of parents worldwide while fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of their responsibilities. The Global Day of Parents aims to create awareness, support, and positive change for families, ultimately contributing to the well-being and development of individuals, communities, and the world at large.

