Global Day of Parents: Creating a happy place

Parenting is not an easy task. However, it is one of the most fulfilling! Ask any parent, and they wouldn't choose anything above their children. As the Pandemic casted its spell upon us, children were taken aback, locked at home away from school and friends. Parents, who had their hands full, made sure the growth of the child didn't fall and they happily sustained the period away from all the gloom. Today, on Global Parents Day, they tell us how they took refuge in online courses, calming activities and games. "As I started doing these activities with my kids, I realized there were many others out there who needed this. So, I started complementary online classes and summer camps for kids. I conducted a 7-day fun workshop with kids when this entire panic started to keep kids away, dance party for moms along with DJ Sumit Sethi which turned out to be a super hit, prepared nursery workbooks with experts for children who have not been to school due to the pandemic and much more," says mom influencer Harpreet Suri.

Actor, blogger (Shitty Ideas Trending and Being Woman with Chhavi) and mom influencer Chhavi Mittal

Chhavi Mittal: For us, the biggest challenge was explaining to our elder child why she can’t meet her friends. We told her, that this will pass, and that it is not all that bad because when friends are away, parents are here with her. We did some different activities like painting pots, gardening, cleaning up the house, etc. I feel we’re just blessed to be together.

Actor Rahul Dev

Rahul Dev: They say child is the father of man! Honestly speaking he’s the one lending courage to my 84-year-old mother and to some of the house help. I’m a proud father. As parents this is what we want, to see our kids grow and become better human beings specially in times like these.

Actor Karan Patel with wife Ankita

Karan Patel:

Ankita (wife) and I try our best to keep Mehr’s (daughter) life as normal as possible. We have made sure to give her more time and importance. While she enjoys dancing, singing and other kiddie activities with Ankita, she enjoys colouring, drawing and listening to music with me.