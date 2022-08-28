The festive season is nearing and creating your own Ganesh idol at home could be a fun project to involve the entire family. It is also a good way to get the kids involved and impart knowledge about your culture and religion. Here are some easy ways to make a Ganesh idol at home.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Go green this Ganesh Chaturthi with these eco-friendly idols

Chocolate Ganpati

A popular trend in the recent times, if you create a Bappa idol using chocolate, you can do the visarjan in milk and distribute it as prasad among the devotees.

Go green this Ganesh Chaturthi with these eco-friendly idols

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fruit and vegetable Ganpati

If you’re keeping the idol only for a few days, take the unusual route and make one with various durable fruits and veggies like watermelon, bottle gourd, capsicum and more. It is a sustainable way of creating a Bappa idol.

Go green this Ganesh Chaturthi with these eco-friendly idols

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shadu mati Ganpati

Stay true to the eco-friendly experience of Ganesh Chaturthi and get a shadu mati Ganpati from a store or create one by watching workshops online or attending one with your fam.

Go green this Ganesh Chaturthi with these eco-friendly idols

Dry fruit Ganpati

Take things to the next level by adding dry fruits to decorate your eco-friendly Ganpati. Almonds, cashews, pistachios and walnuts can be added to the trunk, hands, tusk and ears.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Go green this Ganesh Chaturthi with these eco-friendly idols

Paper mache Ganpati

If you want a feather light idol, make a paper mache Ganpati by using easily available materials such as old newspapers and textiles in a mix of adhesive like glue, starch or wallpaper paste.

Go green this Ganesh Chaturthi with these eco-friendly idols

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Seed ball Ganpati

If you truly want to give back to Nature, this Ganpati idol is perfect for you, as it comes with a seed ball moulded inside. Take part in a unique visarjan by planting the idol in the soil and you would be happy to see a plant grow in a few days.