Good Friday 2023: Inspirational quotes, teachings of Jesus Christ

Good Friday is observed by Christians all over the world to commemorate final hours of crucifixion of Jesus Christ. It falls on Friday before Easter, the day which is celebrated as the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day after his crucifixion. Good Friday is part of Holy Week and is also referred to as Holy Friday, Great Friday, and Black Friday. (Also read: Good Friday 2023: Why you shouldn't greet anyone a 'Happy Good Friday')

Every year Good Friday falls between March 20 and April 23. This year, it is being observed on April 7. (Unsplash)

Every year Good Friday falls between March 20 and April 23. This year, it is being observed on April 7. On Good Friday, a day of fasting and abstinence, Christians attend church services and offer prayers, readings, and sermons based on the events of Jesus' crucifixion. In some parts of the world, processions are held on Good Friday, where people carry crosses and banners through the streets to mark the day. It is also the day of personal reflection, prayers, and meditation on the significance of Jesus' death and sacrifice.

Here are some inspirational quotes and teachings of Jesus Christ to share with your loved ones.

“Our Lord has written the promise of the resurrection, not in books alone but in every leaf in springtime.” - Martin Luther

“No pain, no palm, no thorns, no throne; no gall, no glory; And, no cross, no crown.” - William Penn

“We are Easter people living in a Good Friday world.” - Barbara Johnson

“Easter is a time when God turned the inevitability of death into the invincibility of life.”

― Craig D. Lounsbrough

“Good Friday was when the Good was crucified but then on Easter the Good arose back.... So wait to realize that be it God or be it human the good never perishes it's rises above.”

― Amit Abraham

Teachings of Jesus Christ

- Forgive others who have wronged you.

- Serving people is equal to the worship of God.

- Love your enemies.

- Ask God for forgiveness of your sins.

- I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life. No one comes to the Father except through me.

- Blessed are the merciful, for they will be shown mercy.

