Grandparents' Day 2023: Date, history, significance

Grandparents' Day 2023: Grandparents are the sweetest human beings on earth. They love us unconditionally, scold us when we are wrong, give us the pleasure of watching their wisdom turn to experience and then to learnings for us, and also spoil us with whatever we want. From chocolates at a young age to their stories of wisdom at a later age, Grandparents enrich us throughout and make this world a better place to live. They help us to know that we can conquer everything with a little bit of love. They are also the safest place on earth to go when we need to hide from scolding from our parents or when we are heartbroken, and we need someone to cry to.

Grandparents are playful, at the same time they teach us everything that we need to navigate through life. From making the most delicious foods for us to reading bedtime stories, Grandparents' make us love life and ourselves. Every year Grandparents' Day is celebrated with a whole lot of love. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things to keep in mind.

Date:

Every year, Grandparents' Day is celebrated on September 10. This year, it is being celebrated on the same date – it falls on a Sunday.

History:

In 1973, Senator Jennings Randolph proposed the idea of making Grandparents' Day a national holiday. In 1978, President Jimmy Carter passed the declaration for celebrating Grandparents' Day on the first Sunday after Labour Day. On September 10, 1978, the first Grandparents' Day was celebrated in the US.

Significance:

The relationship shared between a child and the grandparent is based on pure and unconditional love. On this day, people raise awareness on the contribution of the grandparents not just on the upbringing of a child but also in creating social awareness in the younger generations.

