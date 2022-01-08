Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: Know all about the date, history and significance of Prakash Parv

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: The auspicious occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is also known as the Prakash Parv of the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Ji. It is the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh and falls every year in December or January. On this day, devotees from all around the world send best wishes to one another and vow to follow the teachings and the path of Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti Date

This year Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti falls on January 9, 2022. The day is observed in honour and remembrance of the great warrior, poet, philosopher and spiritual master. According to Drik Panchang, Guru Gobind Singh Ji was born on Paush Shukla Saptami. In 2022, Paush Shukla Saptami Tithi begins at 10:42 pm on January 8, 2022, and will end on January 9, 2022, at 11:08 pm.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti History

Guru Gobind Singh Ji, born as Gobind Rai, was the tenth Sikh Guru, a spiritual leader, warrior, poet and philosopher. He formally became the leader and protector of the Sikhs at the age of nine after his father, Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, was executed by Aurangzeb. He was the tenth and final Sikh Guru.

Guru Gobind Ji led the Sikh community through his teachings and philosophy and soon gained historical importance. He was responsible for institutionalising the Khalsa, who played a significant role in protecting the Sikhs after his death. Guru Gobind Singh Ji declared Guru Granth Sahib as Sikhism's holy scripture in 1708, before his death.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti Significance And Celebration

Guru Gobind Singh Ji was a great warrior. He was known for his inclination towards poetry and the philosophies and writings he stood by. He refused to answer the Mughal invaders and fought alongside the Khalsa to protect his people. Under his guidance, his followers adhered to a strict code. His philosophies, writings, and poetry inspire people to this day.

To celebrate Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, Sikhs around the world visit Gurudwaras, where prayer meetings take place in honour of Guru Gobind Singh Ji. People participate in processions organised by the Gurudwaras, hold kirtans and also do Seva, a significant part of the Sikh religion, for the community.

