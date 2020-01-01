Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2020: Wishes, messages and quotes you can send

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 18:37 IST

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj, who was the 10th guru of the Sikhs. Born in Patna, he was an inspiration to people and supported social equality and stood up against tyranny. Going by the Gregorian calendar, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti falls in December or January every year. However, the celebrations take place according to the Nanakshahi calendar. This year, it falls on January 2.

Devotees offer prayers on this day and go to the guruduwara. There are large gatherings where there are devotional songs and langar is served.

On this the special occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, here are some wishes, messages and quotes that you can share with your family and loved ones:

May Guru Gobind Singh Ji give courage to you so that you can fight evil and always stand by the truth.

Guru Gobind Singh ji de janam din di sab nu wadhaiyan!

May the spiritual blessings of Guru Gobind Singh ji illuminate your way,

Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

“He alone is a man who keeps his word:

Not that he has one thing in the heart, and another on the tongue.”

― Guru Gobind Singh, Zafarnama

“Shed not recklessly the blood of another with thy sword,

Lest the Sword on High falls upon thy neck.”

― Guru Gobind Singh, Zafarnama

“If you are strong, torture not the weak,

And thus lay not the axe to thy empire.”

― Guru Gobind Singh, Zafarnama

