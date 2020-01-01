e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020
Home / More Lifestyle / Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2020: Wishes, messages and quotes you can send

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2020: Wishes, messages and quotes you can send

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2020: Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj, who was the 10th guru of the Sikhs.

more-lifestyle Updated: Jan 01, 2020 18:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2020: Born in Patna, Guru Gobind Singh was an inspiration to people and supported social equality and stood up against tyranny.
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2020: Born in Patna, Guru Gobind Singh was an inspiration to people and supported social equality and stood up against tyranny. (HT Photo)
         

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj, who was the 10th guru of the Sikhs. Born in Patna, he was an inspiration to people and supported social equality and stood up against tyranny. Going by the Gregorian calendar, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti falls in December or January every year. However, the celebrations take place according to the Nanakshahi calendar. This year, it falls on January 2.

Devotees offer prayers on this day and go to the guruduwara. There are large gatherings where there are devotional songs and langar is served.

On this the special occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, here are some wishes, messages and quotes that you can share with your family and loved ones:

May Guru Gobind Singh Ji give courage to you so that you can fight evil and always stand by the truth.

Guru Gobind Singh ji de janam din di sab nu wadhaiyan!

May the spiritual blessings of Guru Gobind Singh ji illuminate your way,

Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

Hindustantimes

“He alone is a man who keeps his word:

Not that he has one thing in the heart, and another on the tongue.”

― Guru Gobind Singh, Zafarnama

“Shed not recklessly the blood of another with thy sword,

Lest the Sword on High falls upon thy neck.”

― Guru Gobind Singh, Zafarnama

Hindustantimes

“If you are strong, torture not the weak,

And thus lay not the axe to thy empire.”

― Guru Gobind Singh, Zafarnama

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
No need for NRC in Tamil Nadu, says BJP ally PMK that supported citizenship law
No need for NRC in Tamil Nadu, says BJP ally PMK that supported citizenship law
On BJP’s ‘inciting violence’ charge, AAP’s ‘costly education’ comeback
On BJP’s ‘inciting violence’ charge, AAP’s ‘costly education’ comeback
Tea, biryani, national anthem: How Shaheen Bagh protesters welcomed 2020
Tea, biryani, national anthem: How Shaheen Bagh protesters welcomed 2020
‘Italy will not accept Hindus and Sikhs’: Minister attacks opponents of CAA
‘Italy will not accept Hindus and Sikhs’: Minister attacks opponents of CAA
CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s new peak cap makes him ‘feel lighter’. He explains why
CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s new peak cap makes him ‘feel lighter’. He explains why
Hardik Pandya announces engagement to Natasa Stankovic - See pics
Hardik Pandya announces engagement to Natasa Stankovic - See pics
5 lakh at Bhima Koregaon’s mega Dalit event near Pune, Internet shut down
5 lakh at Bhima Koregaon’s mega Dalit event near Pune, Internet shut down
On The Record | Everything you wanted to know about new Chief of Defence Staff
On The Record | Everything you wanted to know about new Chief of Defence Staff
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanNew Year 2020Sourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatPAN Aadhaar LinkRohit SharmaChandrayaan-3Nitish Kumar

don't miss

latest news

india news

lifestyle