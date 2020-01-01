Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2020: History, significance and teachings of the tenth Sikh guru.

more-lifestyle

Updated: Jan 01, 2020

Guru Gobind Singh (1666-1708 C.E.) is the tenth and last Sikh Guru after his father, Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. The guru had relinquished his life while fighting against the injustice of the Mughal rulers of that time. Guru Gobind Singh Ji Jayanti is a day that witnesses vast parades and social gatherings across gurudwaras. Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth Nanak Sikh Guru, was conceived at Patna Sahib on December 22, 1666. His birthday falls within the months of December or January each year. The annual celebrations of the Guru’s birth anniversary take place as per the Nanakshahi calendar, which will fall on January 2, 2020 this year.

During the birth anniversary celebrations, devotees seek blessings by offering prayers. Processions are organised on a large scale and devotional songs are sung. It’s also a special day for sharing food with adults and children.

Guru Gobind Singh was also a writer and a poet. He had declared the Holy Scriptures of Guru Granth Sahib as the permanent guru of Sikhism. It is believed that the Guru baptised five men from a ‘lower caste’ as his ‘Five Beloveds’ in 1699. He passed away in 1708.

Guru Gobind Singh Ji introduced the five ‘K’s that the Sikhs abide by:

Kesh: Uncut hair

Kangha: A wooden comb

Kara: An iron or steel bracelet worn on the wrist

Kirpan: A dagger

Kacchera: Short breeches

Through centuries, the teachings and wisdom of Guru Gobind Singh Ji has been passed on to his followers through religious scriptures. His teachings are relevant at any given point of our lives.

Here are a few of his teachings from the 52 Hukams stated by Guru Gobind Singh that can be incorporated in our daily lives for better living:

* Kisae dee ninda, chugalee, atae eirkhaa nahee karnee

Do not gossip, nor slander, or be spiteful to anyone.

* Dhan, javaanee, tae kul jaat da abhiman naee karnaa (Nanak daadak tahe duae goath. Saak guroo Sikhan sang hoath)

Do not be proud of riches, youthfulness or lineage. (Regardless of maternal and paternal caste or heritage, all of the Guru’s Sikhs are siblings of one family.)

* Shabad da abhiaas karnaa

Practice the sacred hymns to life.

* Guru Granth Sahib Jee noo Guru mananaa

Believe in and accept Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji as the Guide to enlightenment.

* Gurbanee dee kathaa tae keertan roaz sunanaa atae karnaa

Take part in listening to Kirtan and discussions of the essence of Gurbani every day.

* Dushman naal saam, daam, bhaed, aadiak, upaa vartnae ate uprant udh karnaa

When dealing with enemies, practice diplomacy, employ a variety of tactics, and exhaust all techniques before engaging in warfare.

* Pardaesee, lorvaan, dukhee, apung manukh dee yataahshkat seva karnee

Do as much possible to serve and aid foreigners, those in need, or in trouble.

* Putaree da dhan bikh jananaa

Realise that considering a daughter as property is poison.

* Dasvand denaa

Donate a tenth of your earnings.

* Chugalee kar kisae da kam nahee vigaarnaa

Do not ruin anyone’s work by gossiping.

* Kum karan vich daridar nahee karnaa

Work hard and don’t be lazy.

* Istree da mooh nahee phitkaarnaa

Do not subject your wife to cursing, or verbal abuse.

