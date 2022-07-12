Guru Purnima 2022: Wishes, quotes, messages to share with your gurus

Guru Purnima 2022: The special day is almost here. Guru Purnima, celebrated all over the world by the Hindus, Jains and the Buddhist communities, celebrates the presence of the gurus and the teachers in our lives. Teachers have a lot to do with our bringing up – they shape our minds, mould our lives and guide us to the right path. Guru Purnima observes Gautam Buddha’s first sermon to the first five disciples in Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh after he received enlightenment. However, Jains and Hindus also celebrate this day to respect their teachers and their gurus.

This is the day to thank our teachers and people who have inspired us to become better versions of ourselves, for their guidance and teachings. On this special day, we have prepared a list of wishes, messages and quotes that you can share with your teachers and let them know how much they mean to you:

Thank you for being the guiding light in my life. It's because of you that I can see my path to a bright future. Happy Guru Purnima.

“There are two kinds of teachers: the kind that fill you with so much quail shot that you can't move, and the kind that just gives you a little prod behind and you jump to the skies.” ― Robert Frost

May this Guru Purnima bring blessings, prosperity and happiness in your life. Have a great day.

“They inspire you, they entertain you, and you end up learning a ton even when you don't know it” ― Nicholas Sparks, Dear John

Teachers are the ones who impart wisdom and make us better human beings with a purpose. You have given me that light. Happy Guru Purnima.

“You can't stop a teacher when they want to do something. They just do it.” ― J.D. Salinger, The Catcher in the Rye

“What the teacher is, is more important than what he teaches.” ― Karl Menninger

Happy Guru Purnima to the person who has driven away all kinds of darkness from my life and filled it with the amber glow of knowledge.

“Teaching might even be the greatest form of arts since the medium is the human mind and spirit.” - John Steinbeck

This Guru Purnima, let’s pledge to be better beings and walk to our future with our head held high and with right intentions – just like our teachers taught us. Have a great day.