Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024: Guru Ravidas was a famous saint, poet and philosopher who preached about human rights and equality. Guru Ravidas Jayanti is mainly observed in North India, especially in the state of Punjab. This day is observed to honour the birth anniversary of renowned saint Guru Ravidas who has enriched the lives of people with his teachings and preaching. His contributions to the Bakti Movement are also well-known. Also known as Bhagat Ravidas, Guru Ravidas is also known by the names of Raidas, Rohidas, and Ruhidas. Guru Ravidas was born in a small village called Seer Govardhanpur in the state of Uttar Pradesh in 1377 CE. Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024: Wishes, images, messages to share

Guru Ravidas Jayanti is a reminder to celebrate human rights, love for one another and practice equality. As we gear up to observe the special day, here is a list of messages, quotes and images that you can share with your loved ones.

Quotes by Guru Ravidas:

We should not understand any difference between water and its waves in the same way you and God both are not different.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti will be observed on February 24.

Always sing true songs of the Lord, chant the name of the Lord, become His servant, that is, the servants of the Lord.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas.

God resides in those hearts in which there is no hatred towards anyone, there is no greed or malice.

Guru Ravidas was a well-known saint, poet and philosopher.

Have this faith in the heart for God that you are showing us the light of wisdom and turning us away from the ignorance of foolishness.

Guru Ravidas had a lot of contributions in the Bakti Movement.

A person is not big or small by status or birth, he is weighed by his virtues or deeds.

Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti to everyone!

Wishes:

Guru Ravidas Jayanti reminds us of the beauty of acceting each other for who they are and seeing no differences. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti!

May this day bring you hope, joy, happiness and good fortune. Have a great Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

Love can conquer everything in the world, and on Guru Ravidas Jayanti, may we remember the precious teachings of Guru Ravidas.