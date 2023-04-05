Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Offer these 5 prasad items to Bajrang Bali

Lord Hanuman is one of the most magnificent and heroic of all mythological characters and finds elaborate mention in widely popular epic Ramayana and other ancient scriptures. While the exact date of his birth is not known, it is said that Lord Hanuman was born at sunrise on Chaitra Purnima on a Tuesday and this is when Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated. This year the birth of Lord Hanuman is being celebrated on April 6. (Also read: Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Date, history, significance, shubh muhurat, mantra and celebration of the festival)

Lord Hanuman is known by many names by his devotees from Bajrangbali, Pavan Putra to Anjani Putra. (Wikipedia, Pinterest)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An ardent devotee of Lord Rama, Lord Hanuman once tore his chest open to reveal image of Lord Rama and Sita Maiyya in his heart, making Lord Rama extremely touched by his gesture and blessing him with immortality. The word Hanuman means the 'one with a disfigured jaw' in Sanskrit. Legend has it that little Hanuman troubled with intense hunger pangs tried to eat Sun confusing it for a tasty fruit, and ended up getting wounded in his jaw. Lord Hanuman is known by many names by his devotees from Bajrangbali, Pavan Putra to Anjani Putra. Shiv Purana mentions Lord Hanuman as an avatar of Shiva while all the other scriptures describe the monkey god as the son of Vayu.

1. Motichoor Laddoo

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This prasad item for Lord Hanuman is made with fresh boondi made of besan mixed with sugar syrup, cardamom, orange food colour, chopped nuts, a small piece of lemon. Ghee or oil is used for deep-frying boondi. Many devotees also offer this prasad to Lord Hanuman every Tuesday.

2. Imarti

Imarti is prepared with soaked black gram and fried in ghee or oil. The batter for imarti is poured in a geometric pattern in the oil much like jalebi and deep-fried before soaking it in sugar syrup flavoured with cardamom. This is another favourite for Lord Hanuman and can be offered to him on Hanuman Jayanti.

3. Chana Gud (Roasted black gram and jaggery)

For people who do not have time to prepare prasad in an elaborate manner, they can offer chana (black gram) and gud (jaggery) to Lord Hanuman as it's one of his favourite foods.

4. Basil

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Basil or tulsi can also be included in bhog for Lord Hanuman as the ancient herb has great religious significance for Hindus. A basil necklace can be offered to Lord Hanuman as a way to seek protection when there are challenging situations in life.

5. Kesari bhaat

Kesari bhaat is a popular bhog item for Hanuman Jayanti. To make it, roast some cashews and raisins in ghee and add cloves to it. Add soaked rice in this mix and stir it well. Add water and some saffron strands to it. Cover the rice and cook it for 15-20 minutes and once it's partially cooked, add sugar and mix well. Give a final touch to it by cooking for 15-20 minutes more on low flame and your Kesari Bhaat will be ready.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter