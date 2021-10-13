Happy Durga Ashtami and Maha Navami 2021: Best wishes, messages, greetings and images for Navratri

The festival of Navratri is celebrated with much pomp and zeal by Hindus all around the world. This auspicious nine-day celebration, dedicated to Maa Durga, is about to end as devotees celebrate Ashtami today, October 13, and Maha Navami on October 14. Durga Ashtami and Maha Navami are considered two of the most important days of Navratri. Additionally, devotees worship Goddess Mahagauri and Goddess Siddhidatri on these last two days - Ashtami and Navami - of Navratri.

To celebrate this festival of prosperity and mark the victory of good over evil, we rounded up some wishes, greetings and messages that you can send to your loved ones on these two days.

Durga Ashtami 2021 (Youtube.com)

Durga Ashtami and Maha Navami 2021 wishes, greetings and messages:

May Maa Durga empower you with her blessings of name, fame, health, wealth, happiness, humanity, knowledge, and power.

On this auspicious occasion of Navami, let Maa Durga illuminate your life with countless blessings.

Sending you warm wishes on Durga Ashtami! Jai Maa Durga

May Maa Durga bless us all during the festival of Navratri. We hope you and your family have a blissful Navami!

May Goddess Mahagauri bless you and your family with good health and prosperity on this occasion of Ashtami. Have a prosperous Ashtami

Maha Navami 2021 (Youtube)

May this occasion of Maha Navami bring new hopes, opportunities and prosperity to your life. Jai Maa Durga

Ashtami is the day dedicated to Mahagauri. May Goddess fulfil all your desires on this special occasion.

On the auspicious occasion of Durga Navami, I wish you the most inspiring opportunities and great successes in life. Happy Durga Navami to you and your family

I hope this Durga Ashtami Maa Durga blesses you and your family with joy, prosperity and a bright future. Happy Navratri

On this auspicious occasion of Durga Navami, I wish you are blessed with prosperity and success. Happy Maha Navami!

Navratri 2021 (PTI)

I hope that Goddess Durga is always there to give you power and strength in life. May you fight all challenges with greatness and good luck. Happy Durga Ashtami to you.

May this Navratri put an end to all the negativities that surround you and leave you with happiness and smiles. Happy Ashtami!

Sending you warm wishes on Maha Navami! Jai Maa Durga

