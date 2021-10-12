Navratri Ashtami 2021: Significance, date, timings, muhurat, and all you need to know

Shardiya Navratri Ashtami 2021: The eighth day of the auspicious Hindu festival of Navratri is called Ashtami, and on this day, devotees of Maa Durga worship Goddess Mahagauri. The nine-day festival of Navratri is dedicated to the nine forms of goddess Durga, which are Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri.

Ashtami 2021 Date

Ashtami, also known as Durga Ashtami, will be celebrated on October 13. For many people who celebrate Durga Puja, Ashtami is also referred to as Maha Ashtami. It is one of the most significant days during the extended celebrations.

Ashtami 2021 Significance

According to Hindu customs, Ashtami celebrations begin with mahasnan or a grand bath to rid oneself of impurities. This ritual is followed by installing nine small pots to invoke nine Shaktis of goddess Durga and then they are worshipped during Mahashtami puja. Devotees also offer goddess Mahagauri with yellow flowers, halwa, puri and black chickpeas. One can wear yellow or white clothes while worshipping the goddess. During the aarti, 108 earthen lamps are lit to appease the goddess and seek her blessings.

Goddess MahaGauri blesses devotees with fearlessness.

Additionally, young, unmarried girls are also worshipped on this day and are presented with special Navratri preparations. This ritual is known as Kumari Puja. Devotees believe that these girls are manifestations of Maa Durga. During the puja, worshippers wash their feet, offer them red dupatta, bangles, and a few other tokens of gratitude.

Ashtami 2021 Tithi

The Ashtami tithi will begin at 9.57 pm on October 12 and will end at 8.07 pm on October 13, according to Drik Panchang.

Significance of worshipping Maa Mahagauri

According to Hindu scriptures, Goddess Mahagauri, depicted with four arms and sitting on a cow, has the power to fulfil all the desires of her devotees and blesses them with fearlessness. People who worships the goddess, get relief from all the sufferings in life. She represents purity, calmness, wisdom and austerity.

