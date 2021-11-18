Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: Best wishes, images, messages and greetings to share on Gurpurab

Happy Gurpurab 2021: Guru Nanak Jayanti is one of the most auspicious festivals in Sikhism that is celebrated all over the globe. This year, it will fall on Friday, November 19. It will mark the 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first of the ten Sikh gurus. It is one of the most important festivals in Sikhism, as it is believed that Guru Nanak Dev Ji brought enlightenment to this world. The festival is celebrated fifteen days after Diwali, on the auspicious occasion of Kartik Purnima.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji was the founder of Sikhism and the first of the Sikh Gurus. He was born in 1469 at Nankana Sahib. It is believed that his birth was a mark of divinity. His birth anniversary is celebrated worldwide on the day of Kartik Purnima as per the lunar calendar.

If you and your loved ones are celebrating Guru Nanak Jayanti at home, here are some best wishes, images, greetings, and messages that you can share on Facebook, WhatsApp, and other social media platforms.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021 Wishes, Images, Messages, Greetings:

May the teachings of the Guru reflect goodness and compassion in you and bring into your life, the glow of happiness and prosperity. Happy Gurpurab!

May Guru Nanak Ji be your guidance and support through the course of your life. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

Wishing on this auspicious day that your life is full of golden days with the Guru's blessing. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

May Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspire you to achieve your goals in life and help maintain peace and tranquillity. To you and your family, a very Happy Gurpurab!

On this auspicious occasion of Gurpurab, I wish that you are showered with the divine blessings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji today and forever. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

May Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspire you to achieve all your goals and may his blessings be with you in whatever you do in life. Happy Gurpurab.

May the holy teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji enlighten you and help you attain whatever you wish for. Happy Gurpurab!

May Guru Nanak Dev Ji be your guiding star through your life and may he shower blessing on you this Gurpurab. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

Heartiest wishes to you and your family on this auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. May this Gurpurab bring you joy and happiness in life.

