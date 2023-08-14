Happy Independence Day 2023: Best wishes, images, quotes, patriotic messages and greetings to share on August 15

India's Independence Day falls on August 15 annually. This year, the country marks its 77th Independence Day. The day honours the freedom struggle, sacrifices made by our leaders to achieve Independence, the freedom fighters who lost their lives, and more. It is marked with pomp across the nation by hoisting the Indian national flag or tricolour, hosting cultural activities, making tricolour decorations, wearing tricolour clothes, watching patriotic movies, and more. You can also mark the day by exchanging wishes and quotes with your friends, family and colleagues to invoke the feeling of patriotism in them.

Here are Happy Independence Day best wishes, images, quotes, patriotic messages and greetings to share on August 15. (HT PHOTO)

Therefore, to mark India's 76 years of freedom from the British Raj, we decided to round up wishes, images, quotes, greetings and messages to share with your loved ones.

Independence Day 2023 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages and Greetings:

May the spirit of patriotism and love for our country lead you towards a brighter future. Happy Independence Day.

The country marks its 77th Independence Day this year. (HT PHOTO)

Our forefathers taught us to keep our heads high. Let us live our lives with dignity and have the will to protect the peace and essence of our nation. Happy Independence Day.

"At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom." - Jawaharlal Nehru.

As we celebrate 76 years of freedom from British Raj, these messages are perfect to share with your friends. (HT PHOTO)

"It is easy to kill individuals, but you cannot kill the ideas. Great empires crumbled, while the ideas survived." – Bhagat Singh.

May the symphony of love and passion for your nation resonate on this Independence Day. Happy Independence Day.

Independence Day is marked with much pomp across the country. (HT PHOTO)

"If yet your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not of service to the motherland." - Chandra Shekhar Azad.

My love for my nation is boundless. My love for my people is endless. All I desire for my country is happiness. Let me be the first person to wish you a special Happy Independence Day.

People mark the day by attending and hosting cultural activities, wearing tricolour clothes, watching patriotic movies, and more. (HT PHOTO)

"A country's greatness lies in its undying ideal of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race." - Sarojini Naidu

"So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you." - BR Ambedkar.

The day honours the freedom struggle and the sacrifices made by our leaders to achieve Independence. (HT PHOTO)

Let us honour our past, celebrate the present and prepare to light up our future. Happy Independence Day!

