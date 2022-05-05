Happy Mother’s Day 2022: Fun ways to celebrate the special day

Happy Mother’s Day 2022: The special day to celebrate moms are here. Mother’s Day will be celebrated on May 8 this year. Just like every other year, this year also the special day is awaited by everyone all over the world. This is the day to pamper your mom to bits, make them feel extra special and thank her for all that she has done for you. From giving us life to holding our hands through life to loving us unconditionally, moms are the best at what they do.

This is the day to make them feel extra special, indulge in activities that they love and most importantly, dedicate all day in taking care of them and making them happy. We have curated a list of activities that you can do with your mom on this special day and make it a fun day for her.

Self-love – Our mothers get so busy in taking care of us that they often forget to take care of themselves. Take your mom out for a fun day of self-care. Start with pedicure and manicure, then take her for a nice spa, and end the day with a haircut or a fun colour streak in hair.

Impromptu holiday – Plan a day of outing without your mom knowing about it. On the special day, pack her bags and drive her to a fun location. Take your picnic bag out, spread a mat in a garden or a beach and spend the day laughing, talking, gossiping with her.

Cook her favourite meal – Moms often forget to cook for themselves, because they are so busy cooking for us. Focus the special day entirely on her. Wake her up with her favourite breakfast and then surprise her by cooking her favourite lunch. Make a table at the backyard of the house and enjoy the meal with her.

Bake together – What is Mother’s Day if you don’t have a special cake baked for her? What if we tell you that you and your mother can bake together and enjoy the process. Brew conversations while making the batter and wait for the cake to bake while you indulge in laughter and discussions.

Flip through albums – Some days are just effortless and dripped with affection– just like our mother’s love. Take out your family albums, flip through the pages and watch your mom narrate the stories. Walk down the memory lane with your mom together.