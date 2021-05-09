Mother's Day 2021: Google Doodle wishes all superwomen with adorable pop-up card

Google makes some of the best doodles and they have done it again. The interactive doodles made by Google are extremely adorable and in order to celebrate Mother's Day, they made one that is making the world go aww. This year, Mother's Day is being celebrated on May 9, in India. It's the day when the entire family comes together to pamper the woman who holds everything together and makes the world, for each one of us, a place filled with love.

We think that every day is Mother's Day and these superwomen should be celebrated every day but it is on this special day that they are showered with more love. Today, Google released an interactive doodle that looked like an adorable card made by a child. In the doodle, the alphabets of GOOGLE were written on coloured pieces of paper and stuck to the wall using golden tape. When you press the play button, the two cards kept on the table open up with two smiley emoticons popping out and eventually red and yellow hearts pop up as well.

Mother's Day Google Doodle(Google)

When you hover your mouse over the stop-motion artwork, the words 'Mother's Day 2021' pop up on your screen. The Google Doodle, illustrated by Olivia When, is a beautiful dedication to all the mother's out there. While talking about the doodle, Google wrote, "Today’s Doodle is popping up to wish everyone a Happy Mother’s Day! (sic)." They even shared how Olivia came about the final pop-up doodle and all the hard work that it took with some early sketches. "Check out some early sketches and a behind-the-scenes look at today’s stop-motion artwork by Doodler Olivia When. (sic)," it also read.

With most of the states in lockdown and fighting the second wave of the coronavirus, it is advisable to stay at home and celebrate the day. From serving your mom breakfast in bed to preparing her favourite dinner, there are ample ways to make the day special for your mother without stepping out.

