Happy New Year's Eve: Best wishes, GIFs, quotes, messages for your loved ones

New Year's Eve wishes: It's almost time for the new year. One of the most cherished New Year's Day traditions is wishing friends and family a happy new year. It is a tradition that dates back to ancient times, people believe that the new year represents a fresh start and a chance to leave the past behind. (Also read: Happy New Year 2023: Best wishes, Shayari, images, greetings, messages to share with family and friends on January 1)

In addition to being a thoughtful gesture, sending New Year wishes can also help to strengthen relationships and create a sense of community. It is a way to connect with others and to express your support and encouragement. By wishing someone a happy new year, you are showing that you care about them and that you value their presence in your life.

Here are some New Year's Eve quotes to send to your loved ones:

"Your success and happiness lies in you. Resolve to keep happy, and your joy and you shall form an invincible host against difficulties." - Helen Keller

"The object of a new year is not that we should have a new year. It is that we should have a new soul." - G.K. Chesterton

Happy New Year 2023 (Google/GIF powered by Tenor)

"A new year brings not only happiness, it makes us happy with a hope to fulfill our dreams or a new beginning of our lives. So, a new year is very special to everyone." - Santonu Kumar Dhar

"The future is something which everyone reaches at the rate of sixty minutes an hour, whatever he does, whoever he is." - C.S. Lewis

"The new year stands before us, like a chapter in a book, waiting to be written. We can help write that story by setting goals." - Melody Beattie

"Each year's regrets are envelopes in which messages of hope are found for the New Year." - John R. Dallas Jr.

"Drop the last year into the silent limbo of the past. Let it go, for it was imperfect, and thank God that it can go." - Brooks Atkinson

New Year's Eve is here

"The new year stands before us, like a freshly laundered shirt. It's crisp, clean and full of potential. Make it your own." - Richelle E. Goodrich

"An optimist stays up until midnight to see the new year in. A pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves." - Bill Vaughan

"The old year has gone. Let the dead past bury its own dead. The new year has taken possession of the clock of time. All hail the duties and possibilities of the coming twelve months!" - Edward Payson Powell

"The new year is a blank canvas. Paint on it whatever you would like to see on it." - Catherine Pulsifer

"For last year's words belong to last year's language and next year's words await another voice. And to make an end is to make a beginning." - T.S. Eliot

"As the old year ends and a new one begins, let us look back on the past with gratitude and forward to the future with hope." - Unknown

"Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right." - Oprah Winfrey

"New Year's most glorious light is sweet hope!" - Mehmet Murat ildan

"New Year's Resolution: To tolerate fools more gladly, provided this does not encourage them to take up more of my time." - James Agate