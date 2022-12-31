Happy New Year Jokes 2023: Funny messages, quotes to share with your friends and family

Happy New Year Jokes 2023: As we say goodbye to the year 2022 and welcome 2023 with renewed hopes and an opportunity to set new goals, it is the time of reflection, celebration and bonding with our near and dear ones. New Year often gives us the feeling of starting a new chapter of our magnificent book called life and every beginning must be celebrated with a lot of joy and optimism. People exchange gifts, send greetings and wishes, share jokes and enjoy good food to celebrate the holiday and bring cheer to those around them. If you too are looking forward to have some fun time this New Year's, here are some funny jokes, quotes and messages to share with your near and dear ones to start the new year on a happy note. (Also read: Happy New Year 2023: Best wishes, Shayari, images, greetings, messages to share with family and friends on January 1)

Happy New Year Jokes to share with your near and dear ones

1. Why did the man sprinkle sugar on his pillow on New Year's Eve?

He wanted to start the year with sweet dream

2. My resolution was to read more...

So I put the subtitles on my TV.

3. What's the luckiest band to listen to on New Year's Day?

Black-Eyed Peas

4. What does the little Champagne bottle call his father?

Pop!

New Year 2023 jokes to share with your friends and family

5. Why did 2022 go by in a blur?

My resolution must've been too low.

6. Why did the woman start making breakfast at 11:59 p.m. on December 31? She wanted a New Year's toast.

7. What do snowmen like to do on New Year’s Eve?

Chill out.

Best New Year 2023 Jokes

8. Why do you need a jeweler on New Year’s Eve?

To ring in the New Year.

9. This New Year’s, I’m going to make a resolution I can keep: no dieting all year long.

10. What happened to the man who shoplifted a calendar on New Year’s Eve? He got 12 months!

11. I was going to quit all my bad habits for the new year, but then I remembered that nobody likes a quitter.

12. What did Adam say to Eve on Dec. 31?

It’s New Year’s, Eve.

Funny quotes and wishes to share on New Year 2023

An optimist stays up until midnight to see the new year in. A pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves.

~Bill Vaughan

I never worry about being driven to drink; I just worry about being driven home.

~W. C. Fields

It’s time to make old mistakes in different ways. Hurray! Happy New Year!

“I would say ‘Happy New Year,’ but it’s not happy; it’s exactly the same as last year except colder.”

— Robert Clark

“New Year’s is just a holiday created by calendar companies who don’t want you reusing last year’s calendar.”

— Unknown

