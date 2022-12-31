Shilpa Shetty says she's 'taking forward only hope' as she bids goodbye to 2022, shares roller-coaster video. Watch

Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram and shared a video while vacationing in London ahead of New Year's Eve. The actor stood in front of a roller-coaster at Hyde Park's Winter Wonderland. She penned a heartfelt message while summing up her experience of 2022. She said she wished to take forward the virtue of ‘hope’ in 2023. Many fans extended warm wishes for the new year to her. (Also read: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s Rajasthan trip is all about date night, strolls in nature. See pics)

In the clip, Shilpa was wrapped up in a fury white jacket. She wore a black cap and pair of gloves to keep herself warm. She also carried a tiny bag. In the clip she posted, Shilpa stood in front of a roller-coaster ride and said, “2022 has been one hell of a roller-coaster ride, many ups and downs for many of us but the last two days are left just live it up and leave all the rest behind." In the end, she said, “rollercoaster guys” with full excitement.

Sharing the video on Instagram Reels, Shilpa wrote, “It’s been a rollercoaster. Leaving back all the hardships and the negatives… Taking forward only HOPE … because hope is the seed to a DREAM that can manifest into reality. Never give up on hope and your dreams!" She further wrote, “Last 2 days of 2022 left... HOPING for a fantastic 2023 , wishing you all a cracking, happy, bountiful and healthy NEW YEAR.” She used ‘gratitude’, ‘love’, ‘adventure’, ‘positivity’, ‘2023’, ‘happiness’, ‘new year’ and ‘London diaries’ as the hashtags.

Reacting to the video, one of her fans wrote, “Winter wonderland pahuch gayi Shilpa ji (she has reached Winter wonderland). Another fan commented, “Advance happy new year ma'am, my favourite (red heart emoji).” A fan also wrote, “My new year gift is this big smile on your face… May this smile last forever. Love you more by each passing year.” Another comment read, “That's the spirit (red heart emoji)." Many fans dropped heart emojis on the video.

Shilpa and Raj Kundra married on November 22, 2009. The couple has two children – son Viaan and daughter Samisha, who was born via surrogacy in 2020.

Shilpa was last seen in Nikamma with Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. She will be next seen in filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s first web series Indian Police Force. It marks her OTT debut, alongside actor Sidharth Malhotra. She also has a film titled Sukhee in the pipeline.

