Happy Parents Day 2021: Date, significance, theme, quotes to wish on global day

The United Nations stress that as the anchors of the family and the foundation of our communities and societies, parents have the responsibility of sheltering their families from harm, caring for out-of-school children and at the same time, continuing their work responsibilities. Without support from parents, children’s health, education and emotional well-being is at risk.

From providing mental, emotional and financial stabilty, our parents strive and do their best to make sure that their kids do not lack anything in life and so, Global Day of Parents is marked to appreciate their efforts. It provides an opportunity to appreciate all parents for their "selfless commitment to children and their lifelong sacrifice towards nurturing this relationship."

Date

Designated by the General Assembly in 2012, it was proclaimed that June 1 will be observed annually as the Global Day of Parents in honour of parents throughout the world.

History and significance

The important role of the family has increasingly come to the attention of the international community ever since 1980s. The United Nations established this day to recognize “the critical role of parents in the rearing of children, the Global Day of Parents recognizes that the family has the primary responsibility for the nurturing and protection of children. For the full and harmonious development of their personality, children should grow up in a family environment and in an atmosphere of happiness, love and understanding.”

Theme

Urging us to acknowledge parents’ worth and affection and to value the sacrifices they make for their children, the theme for Parents Day 2021 is ‘Appreciate All Parents Throughout The World’ in endorsement of their struggles and sacrifices towards their children especially during the Covid-19 pandemic which hugely raised their responsibilities. Dedicated to all parents throughout the world who work, suffer and sacrifice for the comfort of their families, Parents Day 2021’s theme also pushes us to remember the lost-ones from our parents and pays tribute to them for their valuable efforts for our existence and survival.

Check out this collection of best SMS, WhatsApp messages, quotes, Facebook status to wish the nurturers today:

1. You two have always been my source of inspiration and my motivation. I love you, mom and dad. Wishing both of you a happy parent’s day!

2. I was born lucky because I was born to the most adorable parents in the world. Thanks for making my world so beautiful. Happy Parents’ Day!

3. On this day, I want you to know that I love you both so very much. Your happiness is what matters to me the most. Wishing you a world full of happiness!

4. Dear Mother and Father, Happy Parent’s Day! Thank you for guiding me through my life like a mentor and supporting me like a true friend!

5. Happy Parent’s Day to you, Mom and Dad! You two are the coolest parents I have ever seen and thank God you are mine!

6. I am so lucky to have you both as my guardian angels. Happy Parent’s Day!

7. Happy Parent’s Day Mom! You always taught me the good values of life and inspired me to be a better person every day. I love you!

8. Thanks for giving me a life full of happiness and dreams. You are so special to me. Happy Parents Day, dad!

9. Parents are not just mom and dad. But together they form an institution for a child. Happy Parents Day to all those parents who never give up on their child!

10. Parents are the architect of a better tomorrow. The fate of this world relies heavily on the duties they perform every day, every moment. Have a Happy Parents Day!

Our parents may find it difficult to be with the family sometimes due to certain social, economical or geographical factors but their love and care never fails to keep us cocooned in warmth and affection. Here’s taking a moment to be grateful for our parents for their ever unsung contributions and wishing all the nurturers a Happy Parents Day!

