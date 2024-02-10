Happy Promise Day 2024: Best wishes, images, quotes, messages, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your partner

Promise Day is celebrated on the fifth day of Valentine's Week on February 11. This special week of love begins with Rose Day on February 7 and ends with Valentine's Day on February 14. While Valentine's Week celebrates love, Promise Day commemorates the unbreakable commitment we make in a relationship. On this day, lovebirds around the world make sincere promises to each other, reaffirming their commitment and faith in each other. On this beautiful day, partners promise to stick by each other through good times and bad, to strengthen their bond, to support each other, to be each other's biggest fan and much more. It's a wonderful opportunity to express your love and care for your partner. (Also read: Promise Day 2024: Date, history and significance ) Check out romantic wishes, images, messages, greetings to send to your partner on Promise Day.(HT Photo)

To make this occasion more special here is our guide to heartfelt messages, wishes, quotes and images that you can share with your partner on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms. As we honour the beauty of promises made and kept, let's celebrate the bonds that strengthen our relationships.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Promise Day 2024 Wishes, Images, Messages and Greetings:

On this Promise Day, I promise to cherish every moment we share together and hold onto our love forever.

Promise Day is the fifth day of Valentine's Week(HT Photo)

Happy Promise Day. May your words be as steadfast as the stars in the night sky.

Happy Promise Day! I vow to be your rock, your support, and your confidant, today and always.

Promise Day falls on February 11 every year. (HT Photo)

Wishing you a Happy Promise Day filled with promises that ignite hope and inspire dreams.

As we celebrate Promise Day, I promise to fill your life with happiness, laughter, and endless love.

This year, Promise Day falls on Sunday. (HT Photo)

"I promise if you keep searching for everything beautiful in this world, you will eventually become it." - Tyler Kent White.

On this special day, I promise to be your shoulder to lean on, your partner in crime, and your greatest supporter in all your endeavours.

On Promise Day, people vow to love their significant other forever.(HT Photo)

Happy Promise Day! May the promises you make today be the cornerstone of a beautiful journey ahead.

Today and every day, I promise to love you unconditionally, to respect you endlessly, and to cherish you for eternity.

On this day, people give gifts to each other and make meaningful promises.(HT Photo)

Here's to promising to laugh together, cry together, and grow together on this Promise Day and beyond.

Happy Promise Day. I promise to be your source of strength, your source of joy, and your source of endless love, now and forever.

Promise Day is a relatively modern addition to the Valentine's Week lineup.(HT Photo)

Wishing you and your loved ones a day filled with promises that sparkle like stars in the sky, illuminating your path with love.

Happy Promise Day! May the promises you exchange today be the glue that holds your relationship together forever.