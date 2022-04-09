Happy Siblings Day 2022: All you need to know about history, significance and date to celebrate your siblings

Happy Siblings Day 2022: We love them, hate them, fight with them, share the most precious memories, compete with them for the silliest reasons, and most importantly, we cannot live without them. We are talking about one of the most important family members in our lives - our siblings. They are a crucial part of our lives, and we always share a bitter-sweet relationship with them. Apart from our parents, majority of our most cherished memories from childhood feature them. And this is why our bonds with siblings are wholly precious. Therefore, it makes perfect sense to have a day to celebrate the bonds we share with our favourite brothers and sisters.

When is Siblings Day?

Every year, Siblings day falls on April 10. It commemorates the importance of having siblings in our lives and the bond we share with them. (Also Read: Siblings Day 2022: Wishes, images, greetings to share with your sibling)

Siblings Day 2022 Significance And History:

On Siblings Day, we thank our brothers and sisters for being a part of our lives since childhood and making it better with their constant presence. The main intention is to emphasise the important role that siblings play to shape our lives and the person we become after growing up.

On this day, siblings communicate their gratitude towards each other by sharing meaningful gifts, expressing their love by hugging each other, spending the day doing each other's favourite activities, sending handwritten notes and more. If you have a best friend, who has been a sibling to you more than a friend, you can also wish them on this day. We have also curated some wishes for you to share with your siblings on April 10. Click here.

Meanwhile, a woman named Claudia Evart had created this day after losing her brother and sister at a very early age. The first Siblings Day was celebrated in 1995. Claudia's intention to mark the day was to emphasise the important role siblings play in one's life. She chose April 10 because her sister Lisette's birth anniversary falls on this day. Additionally, she also established the Siblings Day Foundation (SDF) in the same year. The SDF seeks to unite and reunite siblings who may have been separated by distance, by circumstance, by birth and adoption, or interpersonal familial issues.

So, are celebrating Siblings Day on April 10?

