Siblings Day 2022: Wishes, images, greetings to share with your sibling

Siblings Day 2022: The day is here. It is the day to celebrate our first best friend in life and the one we grew up with – the one who has seen us since childhood, knows all our secrets, saved us from scolding, gave us scolding when we needed, stood by us through time, spent the childhood with us and is our go-to person in both happiness and sadness. We are talking of our siblings. Every year, Siblings day is celebrated on April 10 to celebrate the relationship of brothers and sisters and the importance they hold in our lives. This is the day when siblings express their gratitude towards each other, write notes for each other on social media, sent gift, give them a warm hug or simply spend the day together doing what they love.

Sibling Day is the day when we thank our siblings for being a part of our life and making it better – since childhood to eternity. We have curated a list of wishes and quotes that you can share with your sibling on this day and let them know how much you value their presence in your life. Take a look:

Since childhood till now, through fights and laughter, you have been a constant in my life. Let’s keep growing together. Happy Sibling Day!

"Siblings: your only enemy you can't live without." —Anonymous

"Siblings: your only enemy you can't live without." —Anonymous

Dear brother, I may not say it often but I love you and I value your presence in my life. Keep guiding me through life always. I need you. Happy Sibling Day.

"Your siblings are the only people in the world who know what it's like to have been brought up the way you were." —Betsy Cohen

Hey sister, I may pull your pigtails but if someone else does it, they will see the worst of me. I’ll always protect you from bullies and everything that makes you sad. I love you. Happy Sibling Day.

"Our brothers and sisters are there with us from the dawn of our personal stories to the inevitable dusk." —Susan Scarf Merrell

"They say that no matter how old you become, when you are with your siblings, you revert back to childhood." —Karen White

You and I grew up together. You and I will keep growing. And when the need arises, I will always protect you from our parents scolding you. Promise!

"Your parents leave you too soon and your kids and spouse come along late, but your siblings know you when you are in your most inchoate form." —Jeffrey Kluger

Happy sibling day to my fabulous sibling who makes life so much fun for me. We will always be together!

