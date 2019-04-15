For Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor, everyday is siblings day. See their cool new pic

Earlier last week, Bollywood celebrities celebrated the World Siblings Day on April 10. Karisma Kapoor, however, feels everyday is sibling day for her.

The ‘90s star shared a picture with her sister and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and wrote: “#siblingday everyday #mondaymotivation.” The picture shows the two sisters, sitting in a vehicle and posing for the camera. It is not clear if it is recent picture or an old one. What is evident is the comfort level the two sisters share.

Kareena Kapoor is reportedly on a vacation at husband Saif Ali Khan’s ancestral home in Pataudi. Last week, Kareeena, Saif and their son Taimur Ali Khan left the holiday. Kareena recently completed shooting for her upcoming film Good News with Akshay Kumar. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film’s storyline revolves around Akshay and Kareena’s characters, who play a married couple, trying for a baby.

Upon her return, Kareena will begin shooting for another comedy called Angrezi Medium, a sequel to 2017’s hit film Hindi Medium. The film will see the return of actor Irrfan Khan, who was in London since March last year, to receive treatment for neuroendocrine tumour. He also shared the first picture of the shoot.

Later in the year, Kareena will start shooting for Karan Johar’s ambitious new directorial Takht, based on the final few years of Mughal Era in India. The film will see Ranveer Singh play Dara Shikoh, Vicky Kaushal as Aurangzeb and Kareena Kapoor as Jahan Nara. It also stars Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in important roles.

