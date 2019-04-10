As Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan leave for vacation, son Taimur gets to ride on daddy’s shoulders. See pics

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan with their son Taimur Ali Khan left for Pataudi, Haryana for a short break. Pictures of the family at Mumbai airport and subsequently reaching Delhi airport are online.

In the pictures, Saif can be seen carrying Taimur on his shoulders as Kareena walks next to him. Both Kareena and Saif are wearing bell-bottom style jeans. While Saif has a T-shirt on, Kareena sports a pale pink shirt. Taimur wears a denim shirt and three-quarter shorts. But it is Taimur’s bright red cap which arrests the attention. Taimur looks off mood. In the Delhi airport picture, Taimur can be seen walking bare feet inside the airport.

Taimur with parents at Mumbai airport.

Taimur is often seen with his father Saif in the Bandra area, where they live. The paparazzi loves Taimur and never miss an opportunity to click his pictures and videos. Speaking about the attention he gets, Kareena had said that while Saif and she have never stopped paparazzi from clicking Taimur’s pictures, they too should show a little more responsibility since he is only a child.

She told PTI, “We view it as something socially irresponsible because we have been such good parents, we haven’t shied away, we never hid Taimur’s face. In Hollywood, they don’t allow children’s faces to come (publish). But because Saif and I took the modern approach, we can’t do that.”

She added that they don’t hide his face as it would “probably scar him more”. “He would think ‘what is happening?’ I don’t want him to grow up in that fear. I want him to grow up and fly, that’s what parents want their children to do. I can’t keep him away.”

Kareena said just a “little bit more responsibility” should be there because he is a child. She has completed shooting for Good News and while next start shooting for Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Meduim, a sequel of Hindi Medium. She also has Takht coming up later in the year. Saif too has been busy shooting for the second season of Sacred Games. He also has Hunter, a movie based on the life of a Naga sadhu coming up.

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 16:05 IST