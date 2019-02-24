Saif Ali Khan takes Taimur for a walk, Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim spotted cycling. See pics, video

Simmba actor Sara Ali Khan found the best way to spend the weekend and picked up her bicycle to go on a ride around the city. She was spotted cycling with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan late at night. Casually dressed in a tee and a palazzo, the actor looked happy as she took a refreshing break from her starry life.

Meanwhile, their step-brother Taimur was on his usual city outing with father Saif Ali Khan. The Sacred Games actor was seen with the little one at his residence in Bandra. The two-year-old even called out the paparazzi saying “media” in the cutest way possible.

Taimur notices the media outside his house.

Saif Ali Khan spotted with son Taimur at their residence.

Taimur walks towards his residence gate.

On the other hand, Luka Chuppi actor Kriti Sanon and Student of the Year 2 actor Tara Sutaria were spotted enjoying a lazy Sunday at a salon and a cafe, respectively.

Kriti Sanon and Tara Sutaria spotted at different restaurants.

On veteran actor Sridevi’s death anniversary, her husband and producer Boney Kapoor was seen with daughter Khushi Kapoor leaving for an event.

Madhuri Dixit, whose latest release Total Dhamaal is doing wonders at the box office, was spotted with her family at the film’s screening on Saturday. She was seen accompanying her husband Sriram Nene and sons Arin and Raayan to a theatre.

Madhuri Dixit with her son Arin and husband Sriram Nene (right) at the screening of Total Dhamaal.

Madhuri Dixit's elder son Arin arrives at the screening of Total Dhamaal.

Madhuri Dixit's younger son Raayan and husband Sriram Nene Arin arrive at the screening of Total Dhamaal.

TV actor Ronit Roy, who just saw the release of the second season of his show Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2, was spotted at the airport with his wife and kids. Also seen were Gold actor Mouni Roy and Udta Punjab actor Diljit Dosanjh.

Diljit Dosanjh and Mouni Roy spotted at the airport.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan took out time to attend an event about the National Viral Hepatitis Control Awareness Program in the city.

Amitabh Bachchan at an event.

Amitabh Bachchan at an event.

Amitabh Bachchan at an event.

And actor Zareen Khan walked the ramp at a plus size lingerie fashion show held in the city.

Zareen Khan walks the ramp at a fashion show.

