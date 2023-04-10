Happy Siblings Day 2023: Siblings are our first best friends and for all the right reasons. Being brought up in the same family, siblings are that safe space where we go to share our secrets, sadness and also the ones who are most elated in our joy. We love them, fight with them, get angry with them, play with them, make our best childhood memories with them, and most importantly, cannot live without them. Siblings share the sweetest relationship laden with unconditional love and the promise of being with each other till the end.

Happy Siblings Day 2023: History, significance and wishes to share

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

From keeping our secrets to having our back, siblings are that shelter for us to go when nothing else seems right. On April 10, National Siblings Day is celebrated to observe the special bond that siblings share. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here’s all that you need to know:

ALSO READ: Happy Siblings Day 2022: All you need to know about history, significance, date

History:

In 1995, Claudia Evart, a paralegal from New York started celebrating National Siblings Day to commemorate the special bond shared by her and her siblings – Alan and Lisette. Claudia lost both of her siblings in two separate accidents and wanted to honour their bond by celebrating this day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Significance:

National Siblings Day is the special day to let your siblings know how much they mean to you. On this day, people shower their siblings with gifts, appreciation and love. This day celebrates the unconditional love shared by the siblings and how they always have each other's back.

We have also curated a list of wishes, images and quotes that perfectly capture the true essence of the beautiful relationship shared by siblings:

“Your siblings are the only people in the world who know what it’s like to have been brought up the way you were.” – Betsy Cohen

Siblings Day is celebrated on April 10.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Siblings: children of the same parents, each of whom is perfectly normal until they get together.” – Sam Levenson

Happy Siblings Day 2023: History, significance and wishes to share

Siblings Day celebrates the bond shared by brothers and sisters.

“I may fight with my siblings. But once you lay a finger on them, you’ll be facing me.” – Abby Slater

Happy Siblings Day 2023: History, significance and wishes to share

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Siblings share the sweetest relationship of unconditional love.

“Half the time when brothers wrestle, it’s just an excuse to hug each other.” – James Patterson

Happy Siblings Day 2023: History, significance and wishes to share

Siblings shower each other with gifts and love on this day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Siblings-the definition that comprises love, strife, competition and forever friends.” – Byron Pulsifer

Happy Siblings Day 2023: History, significance and wishes to share

Happy Siblings Day to everyone!

How do you plan to celebrate Siblings Day? Let us know in the comments.

Happy Siblings Day 2023: History, significance and wishes to share

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tapatrisha Das Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.