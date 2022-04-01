Happy Ugadi 2022: Best SMS, WhatsApp messages, quotes to wish family and friends

Ugadi or Yugadi is made using two different words, yug (era) and adi (new beginning) that means, Yugadi literally stands for the term new beginnings and is celebrated as a New Year in Hindu community. The Hindus believe that Brahma created the world on this day and that is why it is celebrated as the first day of the Hindu calendar.

This year, Ugadi will be celebrated on April 2 and has special significance in various states as people of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka celebrate this day as Ugadi whereas those in Maharashtra and Goa celebrate the same day as Gudi Padwa while the rest celebrate it as Chaitra Navratri. According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that Brahma started creation of the universe on Ugadi and to mark the beginning of the creation of mankind, Ugadi or Chaitra Navratri is celebrated as a nine-day festival that celebrates the nine forms of Durga.

Check out this collection of best SMS, WhatsApp messages, , quotes and Facebook status to wish your family and friends on Ugadi:

1. May this Ugadi usher cheerfulness, enriching the hearts of people with good health, wealth and joy.

2. I hope the lights of Ugadi bring glow and warmth to your life! Wishing you a very Happy New Year!

3. I may be far away I may not be there to celebrate this day But always remember that in my heart, I’ll be celebrating Ugadi with you. Best wishes to you on Ugadi!

4. Let’s forget all old mistakes, and prepare to cherish the new year with nothing but positivity. Wish you happy Ugadi.

5. May God bless you with peace, luck, and success throughout the year. Wishing your love a great Ugadi festival.

6. Happy Ugadi Festival wishes to the love of my life. Be the wonderful person you are and keep shining wherever you go.

7. You are the reason I am so happy and I wish that you are blessed with great success and new hopes on Ugadi. Wishing you the best of the time.

8. As we celebrate Ugadi, I wish that our relationship gets stronger with love and blessings of God. Wishing you a very Happy Ugadi my love.

9. Love is precious and you are the most important person in my life. Sending my love and warm greetings to Ugadi for a prosperous and successful life.

10. I pray that each and every day of Ugadi offers you new hopes, new dreams to chase and new opportunities to grab.