Happy Women's Day 2023: Inspiring quotes by legendary women writers

Each year, International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 “to celebrate the progress made towards achieving gender equality and women's empowerment but also to critically reflect on those accomplishments and strive for a greater momentum towards gender equality worldwide. It is a day to recognize the extraordinary acts of women and to stand together, as a united force, to advance gender equality around the world.” This year, the theme for the UN International Women's Day is 'DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality.'

When novelist and poet Roman Payne said, “Women writers make for rewarding (and efficient) lovers” we instantly believed and rooted for it so, ahead of International Women's Day 2023, we got you sorted with some inspiring quotes by women writers. Here's your cue to flood your day with hope and perseverance in trying times as you read and imbibe these inspiring quotes by legendary women writers:

1. “I am not afraid of storms, for I am learning how to sail my ship.” ― Louisa May Alcott, Little Women

2. “No need to hurry. No need to sparkle. No need to be anybody but oneself." ― Virginia Woolf

3. “I am no bird; and no net ensnares me: I am a free human being with an independent will.” ― Charlotte Bronte

4. “‎The desire to reach the stars is ambitious. The desire to reach hearts is wise and most possible.” ― Maya Angelou

5. “Freeing yourself was one thing, claiming ownership of that freed self was another.” ― Toni Morrison, Beloved

6. “When we speak we are afraid our words will not be heard or welcomed. But when we are silent, we are still afraid. So it is better to speak.” ― Audre Lorde

7. “For above all, in behalf of an ailing world which sorely needs our defiance, may we, as Negroes or women, never accept the notion of – ‘our place.'” ― Lorraine Hansberry, This Complex of Womanhood

8. “The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don’t have any.” ― Alice Walker

9. "Don’t ever think that just because you do things differently, you’re wrong." ― Gail Tsukiyama

10. “I do not see myself as a footnote to someone else’s life." ― Martha Gellhorn