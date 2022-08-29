Hartalika Teej 2022 recipes: Mouth-watering traditional sweets to relish on the festival

Hartalika Teej 2022: Hartalika Teej is here and it is that time of the year when women go out to shop for beautiful clothes, jewellery and decorate their hands with mehndi designs. Hartalika Teej is celebrated during Shukla Paksha Tritiya of Bhadrapada month; married women worship Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati and keep a nirjala fast to pray for the long lives of their husband. Unmarried women too fast and pray to get a husband of their choice. (Also read: Hartalika Teej 2022: Date, history, significance and celebration of the festival)

On this day, a range of sweet and savoury dishes are prepared. Ghewar is an inseparable part of the Teej celebrations. Made of maida, ghee, khoya and loads of dry fruits, this monsoon-special Rajasthani mithai makes the celebrations extra-special. Malpua, rabri and gujiya are other popular sweets that people prepare at their homes and serve them during get-togethers.

Here are three traditional Hartalika Teej special recipes suggested by Swapandeep Mukherjee, Head Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa that you can try:

1. MALPUA

Malpua

Ingredients

Milk - 1 ltr

Maida - 200 gm

Suji - 10 gm

Pure Ghee - 1 kg

Water - 500 ml

Sugar - 500 gm

Method

• Boil the milk till it reduces to 500 ml or half.

• Roast the suji till it becomes light brown. Add the milk along with maida, there should not be lumps. It should be a smooth batter.

• Heat Ghee at slow fire. Take the batter in a spoon, pour in a pan of size as per your choice. Cook till it becomes light brown pancakes.

• Make sugar syrup by combining sugar and water, heat, and stir until dissolves

• Dip the Malpua in the syrup, lay out on a plate and garnish as per your choice. Goes best with rabri.

2. RABRI

Rabri

Ingredients

Milk - 1 litre

Sugar - 200 gm

Green cardamom seeds - 10gm

Kewra Water - 0.30 ml

Pistachio - 10 gm

Method

• Bring milk to boil in a deep pan.

• Add sugar, khoya and cardamom seeds and leave to simmer, over a low heat for 2 hours till milk is reduced to one quarter.

• Remove from the heat and add kewra water.

• Sprinkle with cardamom and pistachio powder and serve cold.

3. GAJRELE KI GUJIYA

Gajrele Ki Gujiya

Ingredients

Ghee/oil - to fry

For the cover

Maida (All purpose flour) - 500 gm

Oil / Ghee (melted) - 6 tbsp

For the filling

Carrots - 1 kg

Khoya - 200 gm

Green cardamom powder - 1/2 tsp

Almonds, chopped - 25 gm

Cashewnuts, chopped - 25 gm

Raisins - 25 gm

Dried coconut, shredded - 25 gm

Sugar - 100 gm

Method

• Sieve the flour, add oil in flour and mix with fingers. Add moisture and make a tight dough, cover with damp cloth and keep aside.

• Wash and peel carrots and grate them and sauté in ghee. Stir continuously to cook evenly and add khoya.

• Add green cardamom powder, raisin and dry nuts and cook on slow flame.

• Cook till sticky consistency add sugar if desired. Allow to cool.

• Divide the dough into small balls and roll each ball into 4 inches diameter pancakes.

• Fill the pancakes with the carrot filling and seal the pastry in half moon shape, twisting the edges inwards. Repeat the same to rest of the dough and fry in medium heat. Fry till golden brown in colour and garnish with nuts or silver leaf or gold leaf or as per your choice.

