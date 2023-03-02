Holi 2023: How to take care of your child's skin and safety on Holi

Holi is the most auspicious and joyous festival celebrated in India, especially for kids. All the children excitedly look forward to the festival and have a splash of colours all over. However, parents are the dreadful ones who are worried about what's coming their way and it becomes their responsibility to retain the smiles on their kid’s faces by making smart parenting moves. Parents must also be aware of the potential hazards associated with Holi, especially when it comes to their child's skin. The colours used during the festival can contain harmful chemicals and dyes that can cause skin irritation, rashes, and allergies. It is important to take necessary precautions to ensure that your child's skin and safety are taken care of during the festival. (Also read: Holi 2023: 5 unique ideas for your Holi party )

Dr Amit Gupta, Senior Consultant Paediatrician and Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospital, Noida, shared with HT Lifestyle, some tips and tricks that parents can follow to keep their child's skin safe and protected during Holi.

1. Use safe colors: Always buy natural, organic, and safe colours for children. These colors are made from flowers and herbs and are gentle on the skin. Avoid using chemical-based colours, as they can cause skin irritation and other health problems.

2. Wear appropriate clothes: It is essential to dress appropriately for Holi. Kids should wear old clothes that can be easily discarded after the celebrations. Dress them in long- sleeved shirts and full-length pants to protect their skin from the sun and harmful colours.

3. Protect the eyes: Children should wear protective goggles or sunglasses to protect their eyes from colours. Colours can cause eye irritation or even damage the cornea.

4. Stay hydrated: Playing Holi can be exhausting, and kids should stay hydrated. Make sure they drink plenty of water before and after the celebrations.

5. Choose the right location: It is essential to choose a safe location to celebrate Holi. Avoid busy streets or crowded areas. Instead, opt for a garden, park, or private space.

6. Be cautious of water balloons: Kids should be cautious while playing with water balloons. Throwing water balloons at someone's face can cause severe injuries. Encourage them to aim for the body instead.

7. Avoid combining water and colours: Water and colours combined can cause skin rashes and other health issues. Encourage kids to play with colours first and then take a shower to clean up.

8. Be gentle: It is essential to teach children to play Holi gently. Encourage them to be gentle while applying colours to others. Rough play can cause injuries.

9. Supervise the celebrations: Children should always be supervised during Holi celebrations. Keep a watchful eye on them to ensure they stay safe and do not engage in any risky behaviour.

10. Wash thoroughly: After the celebrations, make sure children wash their faces and bodies thoroughly to remove all colours. Use a mild soap to prevent skin irritation.

