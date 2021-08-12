Independence Day 2021: Bollywood patriotic songs to listen to on Independence Day

Independence Day 2021: India will celebrate its 75th Independence Day on August 15, 2021. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, citizens of the country will celebrate the occasion from their homes. The government has even asked people to submit videos of them singing the national anthem to make the celebrations more memorable.

This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give his address to the nation at the Red Fort in the presence of all Olympians who won medals in The Tokyo Games 2020. The event will be restricted to the public and will have no cultural performances due to the Covid-19 virus.

It was on August 15, 1947, India got freed from British colonial rule. Independence Day is celebrated in India to honour the sacrifices and struggles our freedom fighters made to make India independent from British rule. It is observed as a national holiday. This year to celebrate the 75th Independence Day, the theme is 'Nation First, Always First'.

ALSO READ: 75th Independence Day: 10 quotes by India's freedom fighters to inspire you

Since this year, the celebrations will not see the usual congregation of people at Red Fort, you can always celebrate Independence Day from the safety of your homes by doing various activities. Here is a list of six patriotic songs that Bollywood has gifted us, which you can listen to instil love and pride for the country.

Maa Tujhe Salam

AR Rahman, for many years now, has inspired the youth to feel pride and love for the country with his 2014 song that salutes the motherland.

Ae Watan

This song is from Alia Bhatt's 2019 film Raazi. It invokes a sense of emotional touch with one's country. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Raazi also starred Vicky Kaushal.

Bharat Ka Rehnewala Hoon

This iconic song, featuring Manoj Kumar, celebrates patriotism as much as it cherishes the diversity of culture inherent in our country. This song is from Purab Aur Paschim.

Teri Mitti

In the soulful voice of B Praak, Teri Mitti is a perfect ode to the motherland. The song is from Akshay Kumar's film Kesari and documents the story of the 21 soldiers of the 36th Sikh Regiment, who showed immense courage in the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi against 10,000 Pashtun invaders.

Bharat Ki Beti

This soulful number is from Janhvi Kapoor's film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. It sits well with the struggles the first woman IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena went through to achieve her dream. Arijit Singh gave his voice to this melodious song, and it was composed and produced by Amit Trivedi.

Rang De Basanti

This song will pump you with an energized and profound love for the country. Daler Mehndi's voice added a powerful touch to the dynamic song inspired by the classic Mera Rang De Basanti Chola (Shaheed). Featuring Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, Soha Ali Khan and R Madhavan, the film had music by AR Rahman.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter