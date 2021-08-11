75th Independence Day 2021: Savour these lip-smacking dishes on August 15

With the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, we have all been forced to stay inside our homes to keep ourselves. However, all the auspicious festivals and major events like the 75th independence day fall in August. Moreover, Independence Day is just around the corner. So, if you are wondering how to celebrate August 15 this time, then we've got a gastronomically charged idea for you.

We decided to prepare a list of delectable dishes, which you can easily make at home and enjoy with your family, friends or alone. From tricolour meals to some infamous street snacks, you can easily whip up these food items within the comfort of your home and make this Independence Day a memorable one. So go ahead, read on and get yourself ready for a cook fest in your kitchen.

Chole Bhature

Chole Bhature is one of the most popular dishes from North India. It is a quintessential dish, relished by one and all. The combination of bhatura, a fried bread made with maida, and a spicy chole curry, makes this dish irresistible.

Tricolour Momos

Momos(Pixabay)

Everyone loves momos. This steamed snack can be made easily at home, and you can add a patriotic twist to it with a few simple ingredients. How do you ask? By making a delectable and spicy orange chutney with tomatoes, garlic and red chilies, and a mint chutney.

Ven Pongal

A porridge made with rice and moong dal, Ven Pongal is the namkeen version of this tasty and famous recipe. It contains the delicious flavours of cumin, curry leaves, ginger, and ghee.

Bisi Bele Bath

Bisi Bele Bath(Pixabay)

Full of nutrients and flavours, Bissi Bele Bath is one of the most popular dishes from the state of Karnataka. It's a classic dish made with a combination of rice, tur dal and assorted vegetables, all mixed and cooked together along with spices.

Aloo Bharta

The Odia version of mashed potato, Aloo Pitika is basically eaten along with rice and dal. The ingredients include mashed potatoes with mustard oil, coriander, green chilli, curry leaves, onion and salt. A simple and delicious dish enjoyed and loved by everyone in Assam. Try it, you're bound to like it.

Thukpa

Thukpa, one of the most popular dishes of Arunachal Pradesh, will leave you feeling full and satiated. This dish is essentially a soup made with noodles, meat and an assortment of vegetables.

Dhokla

Dhokla(Pixabay)

Dhokla is a savoury snack from the state of Gujarat. It is made with a fermented batter of rice, ground urad dal, and chickpea flour. This versatile dish can be eaten for breakfast, as the main course, as a side dish, or as a snack. Have it with some tamarind chutney, chillies and you are sorted.

