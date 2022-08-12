Independence Day 2022 dos and don'ts: All you need to know about hoisting the Tricolour

Independence Day 2022: India is gearing up to celebrate its 75th year of independence on August 15, Monday. India freed itself from British rule on August 15, 1947. This year, the government has started a Har Ghar Tiranga campaign under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark this important occasion. It encourages people to bring the Tiranga or tricolour home and hoist it from August 13, 2022, to August 15, 2022. However, there are some noteworthy things to keep in mind before properly hoisting the tricolour, and we have all the answers for you.

As the nation prepares to hoist the Indian Flag at their homes, there are some crucial dos and don'ts one should know to pay proper respect to the tricolour. These rules, with respect to the use of the National Flag, are governed by the Flag Code of India, 2002, and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. The Flag Code of India brings together all laws, conventions, practices, and instructions for displaying the National Flag by Private, Public, and Government Institutions. The code is divided into three parts and consists of detailed guidelines. Read on to know more. (Also Read: Independence Day 2022: Fun activities to do with kids)

Which material can be used to produce the National Flag?

According to the Flag Code of India, 2002, after an amendment on December 30, 2021, the National Flag can now be polyester or machine-made. The National Flag can be handspun, handwoven or machine-made with cotton/polyester/wool/silk/khadi bunting.

Where can the National Flag be displayed?

As per paragraph 2.2 of the Flag Code of India, a member of the public, a private organization, or an educational institution is allowed to hoist/display the National Flag on all days or occasions, ceremonial or otherwise, in accordance with the dignity and honour of the National Flag.

What is the appropriate size of the National Flag?

The Flag Code of India, 2002 says the National Flag should always be rectangular. The Flag can be of any size, but the ratio of the length to the height (width) of the National Flag should be 3:2.

When can the National Flag be flown?

A recent amendment made by the government on July 20, 2022, under clause (XI) of paragraph 2.2 of Part-II, allowed the flags to be hoisted after sunset. The new rule says, "where the Flag is displayed in open or displayed on the house of a member of the public, it may be flown day and night."

What should I keep in mind to avoid the incorrect display of the National Flag?

One should never hoist the National Flag in an inverted manner - the saffron band should not be the bottom band. A few other things to keep in mind are - do not display a damaged tricolour, don't let the Flag touch the ground or the floor or trail in the water, and never fasten the tricolour in any manner that may damage it. Lastly, the Indian Flag should not be flown from a single masthead (top part of a flagpole) simultaneously with any other Flag.

How should the National Flag be disposed?

As per the Flag Code of India, if the National Flag is damaged, it should be destroyed as a whole in private, preferably by burning or any other method considering the dignity of the National Flag. Additionally, if the National Flag is made of paper, one should not discard it on the ground. These should be discarded in private, keeping in mind the dignity of the National Flag.

Find more information about the Indian tricolour here and here.