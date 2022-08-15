Independence Day 2022: Sushmita Sen honours motherland; Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt display Indian flag on social media

Independence Day 2022: India is celebrating 75 years of its Independence today, August 15. People mark this day by singing patriotic songs, cultural parades get organised around the country, and the Prime Minister addresses the nation from the Red Fort. This year is extra special because the government has kickstarted the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative. Amid this, many stars brought home the Indian tricolour and displayed it in front of their homes, including Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sidharth Malhotra, Akshay Kumar, and many more.

Today, Bollywood celebrities also took to social media to wish their followers Happy Independence Day and pay their respect to the motherland. Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen posted a picture of the Indian tricolour on her Instagram page and wrote, "Happy 75th Independence Day to our Motherland India! I rise in respect and kneel in her honour. #India #motherland #love #pride #freedom #glory #jaihind." (Also Read: Happy Independence Day 2022: Best wishes, quotes, images and messages to share on August 15)

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and their kids hoisted the Indian national flag at their home to celebrate Independence Day. The Bollywood superstar posted a video on his Instagram page and wrote, "Teaching the young ones at home the essence and sacrifice of our Freedom Fighters for our country India, will still take a few more sittings. But getting the flag hoisted by the little one made us all FEEL the pride, love and happiness instantly."

Neetu Kapoor marked the special occasion by posting a picture of her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor, holding the national flag on their balcony and captioned it, "75 Years of INDIAN INDEPENDENCE Jai Hind #proudtobeindian." Check out her post below.

Salman Khan celebrated Independence Day by posting a picture of himself holding the Indian tricolour. He captioned the post, "Wishing everyone a very happy 75th Independence Day.. Jai Hind."

Actor Esha Gupta promoted the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign by posting a video of herself holding the Indian national flag as AR Rahman's Maa Tujhe Salaam plays in the background. "Main rahun na rahun, Bharat yeh rehna chahiye (Whether I live or not, India should remain forever) #harghartiranga," she captioned the post.

Check out Urvashi Rautela's post below.

Meanwhile, many celebrities also changed their social media display picture to the Indian tricolour. Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty, designer Manish Malhotra, and a few more celebrities participated in this activity.

How are you celebrating India's Independence Day?