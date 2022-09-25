International Daughters' Day 2022: History, significance, quotes and wishes to share with your precious daughters

Happy Daughters' Day: It is that time of the year again when parents honour and celebrate their precious daughters. We are talking about International Daughters' Day. The special day is marked on different days around the globe. However, in India, it is celebrated on the fourth Sunday in September. This year, parents will observe the day on September 25 by surprising their daughters with gifts, handmade cards, preparation of their favourite dishes, quality time together, and so much more.

International Daughters' Day 2022 History and Significance:

International Daughters' Day was conceptualised to fight against the stigma around having a girl child, thinking of daughters as a liability, and honouring women. Although there is no actual origin of this day, in most countries, including India, a day designated for daughters helps in fighting the stigma and tackling crimes against the girl child. Organisations and governments also pledge to fight against the gender gap and provide equal opportunities on this day.

One can make the day special for their daughters by treating them with respect and love and providing them with equal opportunities. They should also pledge to do this not just today but throughout the year. You can prepare handmade gifts for them, arrange a day full of their favourite activities, shower them with love, and so much more to make your daughter feel on top of the world. Such gestures will not only make them feel loved but will also act as a bonding session. (Also Read | Tips for parents to make studying fun for children)

International Daughters' Day 2022 Wishes and Quotes:

You are loved for the little girl you were, for the special woman you are, and for the precious daughter, you will always be. Happy Daughters' Day.

"The more a daughter knows the details of her mother's life the stronger the daughter." - Anita Diamant.

A daughter is the happy memories of the past, the joyful moments of the present, and the hope and promise of the future. Thank you for being our joy and hope. Happy Daughters' Day.

"A daughter may outgrow your lap but she'll never outgrow your heart."

No matter where you choose to go or what to do with your life, I will always be your biggest fan. That's because you are my daughter, and I love you always. Happy Daughters' Day.

"To a father growing old, nothing is dearer than a daughter." – Euripides.

I am always going to protect and support you when you fall. I will always be there to help you in getting back up. Happy Daughters' Day.

"Daughters are angels sent from above to fill our hearts with unending love." – J Lee.

Dear daughter, you are the answer to all my prayers. I am so lucky to have a daughter as wonderful as you. Happy Daughters' Day.

The arms of your children are the most precious jewels you will ever have around your neck. Happy Daughters' Day to my precious jewel. Thank you for lighting my life.