Happy Daughters' Day 2021: Best images, wishes, quotes, messages to share with your daughter

Happy Daughters' Day: International Daughters' Day is celebrated globally on the fourth Sunday of September every year. This year the day is being marked on September 26. On this day, parents celebrate and appreciate their daughters by making special gestures to cherish their children. The day was conceptualised to fight against the stigma around having a girl child and honouring daughters. However, people also celebrate it by sharing wishes and presents with their girls.

You can make this day extra special for your child by ensuring that you treat them with respect and love, not just today but throughout the year. You can also spend quality time with your daughter and do something extra special like making their favourite dish or sending gifts. However, if you are social distancing on account of the coronavirus, you can video call your daughters or send them virtual tokens of love. Here are some of the best wishes, quotes, messages, images for Facebook and WhatsApp status to share on this Daughters' Day.

Daughters' Day 2020 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages:

A daughter is the happy memories of the past, the joyful moments of the present, and the hope and promise of the future. Thank you for being our joy and hope. Happy Daughters' Day.

You are loved for the little girl you were, for the special woman you are and the precious daughter you will always be. Happy Daughters' Day.

My dear daughter, whenever you feel overwhelmed, remember whose daughter you are and straighten your crown. Happy Daughters' Day.

A daughter may outgrow your lap but she'll never outgrow your heart. Happy Daughters' Day!

No matter where you choose to go or what to do with your life, I will always be your biggest fan. That's because you are my daughter, and I love you always. Happy Daughters' Day, Princess!

To my daughter, I love you so much. You are special, I hope you know. So loving, giving, a heart of gold, always my baby, even when I'm old. Your love shines through for all to see. I feel so proud you are a part of me. Happy Daughters' Day!

I have this little angel. For me, she left her wings. She has no idea how much happiness she truly brings. Happy Daughters' Day!

Do you know how much you mean to me? As you grow into what you will be. You came from within, from just beneath my heart. It's there you'll always be, though your own life will now start. Happy Daughters' Day!

Daughters are the joy of a mother and father's heart. Beauty and sweetness describe them from the start. Daughters are special, there is no doubt, once we have them, we can never be without them. Happy Daughters' Day!

