International Joke Day 2022: History and significance of the day; benefits of sharing jokes

International Joke Day 2022: Humour has a very important role to play in our daily lives. We all perceive humour in a situation or a statement differently and our reactions may differ accordingly. This is the reason some people would just smile at your joke while others will laugh out loud. But a life without humour cannot be imagined. A joke, meme, comedy of any kind, may evoke this lighter side of a person that remains buried at times under layers of stress, hectic routines and overthinking. International Joke Day is celebrated every year on July 1 to appreciate the fact that life is better when you are laughing, sharing jokes and making memories with people you love. (Also read: Laughter therapy can combat mood swings: Expert shares insights)

Benefits of sharing jokes

Even science supports that there is no better medicine than a hearty laughter. One of the ways to indulge in laughter therapy is to share jokes with your loved ones and make them laugh. However, make sure not to hurt anyone's sentiments.

"Laughter will help to lower blood pressure if you have hypertension and cut down your risk of a stroke or a heart attack which is associated with high Blood pressure. Laughing will help to lower stress hormones and increases immune cells and infection-fighting antibodies, by boosting your immunity. Thus, you will be able to improve your overall well-being. Having a good laugh enhances the function of blood vessels and increases blood flow. Thus, you will be able to keep cardiovascular problems at bay," says Dr. Vikrant Shah, Consulting physician, intensivist, and infection disease specialist, Zen Multispeciality Hospital Chembur, talking about the many benefits of laughing out loud.

History of International Joke Day

The celebration of International Joke Day began in the mid 90s by Wayne Reinagel, an American author who created this day to promote his books on jokes.

International Joke Day can be seen as the perfect opportunity to recognise the importance of humour and laughter in our life and fight daily stressors in order to be physically and mentally healthy.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter