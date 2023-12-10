International Mountain Day 2023: Know the date, theme, history, significance, and all you need to know about this day

International Mountain Day is an annual celebration designated by the United Nations General Assembly. It has been observed every year since 2003 to create awareness about the importance of mountains in our lives, highlight the opportunities and constraints in mountain development, and build alliances that will bring positive change globally to people and the environment in the mountains. Mountains are our natural jewels. Moreover, they are home to 15% of the world's population, host about half the biodiversity hotspots of the world, and provide fresh water for everyday life to half of humanity to sustain agriculture and supply clean energy and medicines. Scroll through to learn more about International Mountain Day, its correct date, the theme for this year, and why we should safeguard mountains for a better future.

International Mountain Day 2023 Date and Theme:

Know International Mountain Day 2023 date, theme, history, significance, and more. (Pexels)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

International Mountain Day falls on December 11. This year, it is on Monday. The theme for 2023 is Restoring Mountain Ecosystems. It aims to increase awareness about the relevance of mountain ecosystems.

International Mountain Day History and Significance:

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

According to the United Nations official website, the United Nations headquarters in New York launched the International Year of Mountains on December 11, 2001. Later, in 2002, the International Year of Mountains was marked with the aim of raising awareness and triggering action on issues relating to sustainable mountain development. On December 20, 2002, the UN designated December 11 as International Mountain Day. They urged the international community to take proper steps to ensure sustainable mountain development. The first International Mountain Day was then observed on December 11, 2003. Each year, a theme has been assigned to this day which focuses on various issues, including freshwater, peace, biodiversity or climate change.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mountains cover around 27 per cent of the Earth's land surface and host about half of the world's biodiversity hotspots. They also provide freshwater to an estimated half of humanity. They are also home to an extraordinary range of plants and animals and many culturally diverse communities with different languages and traditions. Yet, mountains suffer from the climate change impacts. Therefore, it is important to observe International Mountain Day to remind international communities to take measures to safeguard their biodiversity.

Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Catch your daily dose of Fashion Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs