Human Rights Day 2023: Date, theme, history, significance and all you need know

Human Rights Day is celebrated every year on December 10 to commemorate the day in 1948 when the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was ratified by the UN General Assembly. On this important day, the world is reminded of the fundamental freedoms and rights to which every human being is entitled, regardless of nationality, ethnicity, religion or any other distinction. On this day, all stakeholders in the national and international community are reminded and given an opportunity to reflect on their past and future actions and responsibilities and to strive for the promotion and protection of human rights. On this Human Rights Day, let us reflect on the fundamental importance of human rights for every individual and use them as a daily guide to pursue justice, equality, peace and freedom for all. Human Rights Day strive for a world where justice, equality, and human rights are not just ideals but everyday realities.

Human Rights Day 2023 theme

The theme for Human Rights Day 2023 is "Freedom, Equality and Justice for All". In the decades since the ratification of the UDHR, human rights have become more widely recognised and protected around the world. The declaration has served as the cornerstone for a system of human rights protection that is growing and reaching out to more vulnerable populations, including migrants, indigenous peoples and persons with disabilities.

History of Human Rights Day

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights was ratified by the UN General Assembly on this day in 1948, known as Human Rights Day. Human Rights Day was formally established in 1950 when the Assembly adopted resolution 423(V), which called upon all States and interested organisations to observe 10 December that year as Human Rights Day. The United Nations Postal Administration's commemorative Human Rights Day stamp, issued in 1952, was pre-ordered by some 200,000 people, indicating the day's popularity.

Although not legally binding, the Declaration of Human Rights, with its comprehensive list of political, civil, economic, social and cultural rights, served as the impetus for the creation of more than 60 human rights instruments, which together set the global standard for human rights. Today's universal agreement among all United Nations Member States on the fundamental human rights outlined in the Declaration further strengthens it and underscores the importance of human rights in our daily lives.

Human Rights Day significance

The Day serves as a powerful reminder of the fundamental rights and freedoms that belong to every individual, regardless of background, and underscores the collective responsibility to uphold and protect these rights. It is a call to action, urging nations, organisations and individuals to promote equality, justice and dignity for all, and to foster a world in which human rights are universally respected, protected and celebrated.